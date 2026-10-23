Rayyan Thrash Sailiya To Reclaim Top Spot

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Rayyan returned to the top of the Qatar Stars League with a commanding 6-1 victory over Al Sailiya at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday.

The Lions moved to 17 points, two clear of defending champions Al Sadd, who had climbed to the summit with a 4-0 win over Al Shahania on Thursday. Rayyan have now regained the lead as the title race intensifies, while Sailiya remain rooted to the bottom with just one point from seven matches.

Ahmed Alaaeldin scored twice while Gabriel Pereira, Khaled Ali and Youssef Ayman were also on target for Rayyan, who also benefited from an own goal by Al Sailiya defender Kellian Van der Kaap.

Rayyan took the lead in the 20th minute when Brazilian Pereira burst into the penalty area, beat the goalkeeper and a defender, and slotted the ball into the net.

They doubled their advantage just two minutes later through Alaaeldin, who headed home after the goalkeeper parried his initial effort.

Sailiya's task became even harder in the 30th minute when Ibrahim Majed was sent off with a straight red card for bringing down Pereira as the Brazilian charged forward.

Rayyan capitalised on their numerical advantage before the break, with Alaaeldin scoring his second goal in the 43rd minute. The forward finished off an assist from Roger Guedes to give the Lions a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

The rout continued six minutes after the restart when Van der Kaap turned Pereira's cross into his own net while attempting to clear the danger.

Sailiya managed to pull one back through Anwar El Ghazi in the 58th minute, but Rayyan quickly restored their four-goal cushion. Khaled Ali struck in the 67th minute before Youssef Ayman headed home from a corner three minutes later to complete the emphatic victory.

The result was a timely response from Vicente Moreno's side after they were held to a goalless draw by Al Gharafa in the previous round, a result that had allowed Sadd to move above them following Thursday's win.

In the other match on Friday, Qatar SC came from behind to beat Al Shamal 3-2 at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Joao Pedro gave Qatar SC the lead in first-half stoppage time, but Al Shamal fought back after the break through Pau Prim in the 50th minute and Riyad Mahrez, who converted a penalty in the 65th.

Tiago Silva equalised for Qatar SC in the 74th minute before Yohan Boli struck in the 80th to complete the comeback and secure the visitors' first win of the season.

The victory lifted Qatar SC to six points but they stay in second last spot in the table, while Al Shamal remained in fifth withnine points after suffering their second defeat of the campaign.

Duhail face Lusail

Al Duhail will look to build on their victory over Al Sadd when they face QSL debutants Lusail on Saturday. Coach Djamel Belmadi said the 3-2 win over the defending champions had boosted the players' morale and confidence as they seek to maintain their unbeaten run.

Duhail are fourth in the standings with 12 points from three wins and three draws while Lusail are ninth with six points.

“The victory over Al Sadd gave the players a great morale boost and strengthened their confidence,” Belmadi said.“It is important that we approach the Lusail match with the necessary focus and seriousness.”

Belmadi stressed the need to build on the team's recent performances, maintain their attacking effectiveness and remain focused throughout the match to secure all three points.

Lusail coach Emmanuel Mesquita, meanwhile, said his team had prepared well during the week following their draw with Al Shamal in the previous round.“Al Duhail are perhaps the most prepared team in the league at the moment, which makes this a big challenge for us,” Mesquita said.“We will work to deliver a strong performance and achieve a positive result. The support of our fans will also be an important motivation for the players.”

Saturday's fixtures: Al Wakrah vs Al Arabi at Khalifa International Stadium | 5:30pm; Al Duhail vs Lusail at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium | 7:45pm

Al Rayyan Qatar Stars League Al Sadd Football