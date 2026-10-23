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Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.2 Quake Strikes Waters Near Vanuatu Triggers Tsunami Warning

Earthquake Today: Magnitude 7.2 Quake Strikes Waters Near Vanuatu Triggers Tsunami Warning


Date: 2026-10-23 11:31:02

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 7.2 magnitude earthquake off Vanuatu triggered a tsunami warning on Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 KM of the earthquake epicenter," the Hawaii-based monitor warned after the shallow quake in waters around the island nation of Vanuatu.

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