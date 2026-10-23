Paraguay Joins US-Led AI Infrastructure Pact

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 24 (IANS) Paraguay has joined a US-led initiative to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure and secure supplies of critical minerals, becoming the 26th signatory to the Pax Silica Declaration.

The agreement was formalised at the US State Department in Washington on Friday, with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramírez signing the declaration alongside US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

The State Department said the two countries had agreed to explore the use of Paraguay's mineral resources and abundant hydroelectric power to support the development of advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The announcement brings another South American country into a growing US-backed framework linking energy resources, strategic minerals and the infrastructure required for increasingly powerful AI systems.

"Today, the United States welcomed Paraguay as the 26th signatory to the Pax Silica Declaration," the State Department said in an official announcement.

It said the signing marked the beginning of Paraguay's participation in the initiative, which Washington is using to expand international cooperation on technologies considered increasingly important to economic competitiveness and national security.

The two governments also affirmed their commitment to leveraging Paraguay's critical minerals and hydropower to build what the State Department described as "super intelligence infrastructure in the Americas."

The announcement did not identify specific mining projects, proposed data centres or American companies expected to participate.

It also did not disclose investment commitments, construction schedules or financing arrangements associated with Paraguay's participation.

The distinction is significant because joining the declaration establishes a framework for cooperation rather than confirming that particular infrastructure projects have been approved or funded.

Paraguay's participation places fresh emphasis on the relationship between electricity supplies and the development of advanced computing facilities.

Large-scale AI systems require substantial computing capacity, supported by data centres, reliable electricity and specialised equipment. Their expansion has made access to energy an increasingly important consideration in technology investment decisions.

Paraguay's hydroelectric resources could provide an advantage in attracting energy-intensive computing projects, although the State Department offered no assessment of their commercial feasibility or the infrastructure required.

The reference to critical minerals also reflects Washington's broader interest in securing materials used across advanced manufacturing, energy systems and strategic technologies.

Such supply chains can involve several countries, from mineral extraction and processing to the manufacture of sophisticated industrial and electronic equipment.

By bringing Paraguay into Pax Silica, the United States is extending the geographic reach of its technology diplomacy in the Western Hemisphere.

The initiative also gives participating governments a platform to discuss cooperation in sectors where energy availability, industrial capacity and technological development increasingly overlap.

The development comes as governments increasingly treat access to critical minerals and advanced digital infrastructure as matters of economic and strategic importance.