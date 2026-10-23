'Run For Martyrs' Organised As Part Of Police Commemoration Day In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Delhi Police organised a 'Run for Martyrs' on Saturday from Nehru Park to the National Police Memorial to honour martyred personnel.

The Delhi Police organised it as part of a series of commemorative events observing All India Police Commemoration Day, observed every year on October 21.

Earlier on October 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to police martyrs at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, on Police Commemoration Day. He also flagged off a motorcycle rally from the capital. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh briefed him about the rally.

This motorcycle rally has about 90 police riders participating from States/UTs (Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi); Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, SSB, ITBP and NSG) and some Central Police Organisations (RPF, NDRF and NIA).

As part of the remembrances, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)/Central Police Organisations (CPOs) are organising various commemorative events at NPM from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of martyrs, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, 'Run for Martyrs', blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of police personnel, according to an official statement.

On October 21 in 1959, as many as 10 valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018.