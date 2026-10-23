Hindu American Parents Push US Teachers To Rethink How Hinduism Is Taught

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 24 (IANS) A Hindu American parents' group is taking its campaign to change how Hinduism is taught in American schools directly to teachers, saying it found educators receptive to "accurate and culturally sensitive" material at a New Jersey conference attended by about 200 teachers.

The Hindu Parents Network (HPN) said it sponsored an interactive session on "Accurate and Culturally Sensitive Teaching of Hinduism in a Changing World" at the 2026 New Jersey Teachers Conference.

The session "addressed common misrepresentations, discussed classroom challenges, and shared practical resources to support educators", the group said in a message to supporters on Friday.

"The response was overwhelmingly positive. Educators recognised the need for accurate resources and welcomed practical solutions," it said.

"What if we could transform how thousands of students understand Hindu Dharma and history by empowering the educators who teach them?" the group asked, as it appealed for funds to take the effort nationwide.

HPN said it wants to develop "accurate, classroom-ready educational resources", reach more educators through conferences and workshops, and "work with school districts to address misrepresentations".

The group says its goal is to ensure "the next generation learns about Hindu dharma through resources that are bias-free, accurate, culturally sensitive, and respectful".

In its mid-year report, HPN said it supported six new engagements with school districts in 2026 over curriculum bias, misrepresentation of Hindus and culturally sensitive teaching.

The group publishes "Hinduism for Schools" handbooks for primary and secondary classes and free lesson plans, slides and quizzes on topics such as Holi, which it says are meant to complement textbooks.

Earlier this month, HPN launched an educational video for Hindu Heritage Month on the contributions of Hindu civilisation.

Indian American and Hindu American groups have for years contested the portrayal of Hinduism in US textbooks, most prominently in California's history-social science curriculum debates.

The push comes at a sensitive time for the community. Hindu American organisations have reported a rise in online hate, and lawmakers have demanded a federal hate-crime investigation into the foiled plot at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, on October 11.

New Jersey has one of the largest Indian American populations in the country.