Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns THIS

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranabaali released with massive hype. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna team up for their hat-trick movie as a real-life couple. The film completed 8 days at the box office

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in the historical film Ranabaali. The movie continues its box office run right now. The film saw a slight drop in collections on Friday, October 23. The movie still maintains a steady performance in India and overseas markets.

Sacnilk report states that Ranabaali collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India on its eighth day. The film earned Rs 3.15 crore net on Thursday. This shows a 33.3 percent drop in daily earnings. Theatres screened 1,471 shows of the film on the eighth day. Each show collected an average of Rs 14,276.

The film reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 66.45 crore. This total includes overseas numbers and international business. The overseas gross collection stands at Rs 11.45 crore. Jailer 2 clearly shows its impact on this movie. Rajinikanth affects Ranabaali collections in Pan India and Telugu states. Fans estimate that Ranabaali would have earned much more money without this clash.

Ranabaali hit the theatres on October 16. The film scored a massive opening with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. The movie collected Rs 7.30 crore on the first Saturday and Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 5.40 crore on Monday. The film bounced back on Tuesday with Rs 7.10 crore. The movie earned Rs 5.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.15 crore on Thursday. The first week India net collections touched Rs 45.20 crore.

The film brought 1,85,175 viewers to the theatres on the second Friday. The total footfalls for the theatrical run reached 3,769,242. Ranabaali still holds its ground at the box office despite getting fewer shows than before.