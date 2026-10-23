Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Cyclone Warning Issued For Coastal Districts

Chennai Weather LATES Update: Tamil Nadu faces heavy rain chances across many districts. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger and might turn into a cyclone. Check out the Chennai weather updates and orange alert details here

Tamil Nadu is seeing a strong Northeast monsoon right now. The weather department predicts heavy rain across many districts. The Bay of Bengal has a new low-pressure area. This weather system will likely get stronger in the coming days. People in Chennai and other districts must watch the weather updates closely.

The Southeast and adjoining central-east Bay of Bengal currently have a low-pressure system. The India Meteorological Department says this system will become a depression on October 24. It will then turn into a deep depression on October 25. The weather office expects it to become a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on October 26.

This storm will likely move northwest towards the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts. Future weather observations will confirm its exact path and intensity.

The Southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Lakshadweep area also have a low-pressure system right now. Atmospheric circulations and moisture-rich winds will create favorable conditions for rain in parts of South India.

Tamil Nadu is already experiencing the Northeast monsoon. These weather changes in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea can affect the rain's intensity. People in the southern districts, Western Ghats areas, and Delta districts need to monitor the rain situation carefully.

Many districts in Tamil Nadu will get thunderstorms on October 24. Residents in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Trichy, Tenkasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Ramanathapuram must stay alert. Southern districts like Thoothukudi also have rain chances.

An orange alert means heavy to very heavy rain can cause severe damage. These areas might face waterlogging in low-lying places, flooded roads, traffic jams, and landslides in hilly regions.

The weather department has issued a very heavy rain warning for October 24 in specific places. The hilly areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts fall under this alert.

Chennai and its suburbs will see cloudy skies and occasional rain. Heavy rain in some areas can cause waterlogging on roads, traffic jams, and longer travel times.

Office-goers, school and college students, and two-wheeler riders should check the weather before planning their travel. Drivers need extra caution while crossing low-lying roads and waterlogged areas.

Tamil Nadu will see continuous rain from October 24 to 26 because the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system is getting stronger. The Western Ghats, southern districts, and parts of central Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain.

Update from private weather blogger Hemachandar

Private weather blogger Hemachandar says the intensifying weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea will play a major role in Tamil Nadu's rainfall. However, people must cross-check his specific district warnings and rainfall data with official announcements.

What safety steps should the public take?

People should avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain. You must not cross waterlogged roads, water bodies, river bridges, and flooded areas. You should avoid standing in open spaces or near trees and electric poles during thunderstorms.

Residents in hilly areas must follow local administration guidelines about landslide risks. Fishermen must strictly follow the meteorological department's marine warnings before going to sea. Everyone should rely on official updates from the India Meteorological Department and the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Department for accurate cyclone and rain alerts.