KARTY And Qatar Airways Privilege Club Launch Kpoints-To-Avios Conversion

MENAFN - Gulf Times) KARTY, Qatar's leading fintech and digital payments company, has partnered with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to launch a new feature that allows KARTY users to convert their KPoints into Avios directly through the KARTY application.

The latest enhancement brings everyday payments and travel rewards closer together, giving KARTY users a simple way to convert the KPoints they earn through eligible spending and in-app challenges into Avios. KARTY users will collect 1 Avios for every 2 KPoints converted, which can be readily spent on award flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld airlines, and other partner airlines, upgrades, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free and much more.

The new redemption feature complements the growing set of travel-related benefits available to KARTY Visa cardholders, including airport lounge access up to six times a year, competitively low international transaction fees, automatic expense tracking for greater visibility and control over travel spending, and the in-app option to instantly freeze or unfreeze card services while travelling.

“At KARTY, our goal is to make everyday spending more rewarding for our users, and partnering with Qatar Airways Privilege Club allows us to extend that value in a meaningful way. By giving customers the ability to convert their KPoints into Avios, we are creating more choice in how they use the rewards they earn and connecting their everyday financial activity with travel and lifestyle experiences beyond the KARTY app,” said Mohammed Suleiman, Co-Founder and CEO of KARTY.“As we continue to grow, we are focused on expanding the range of benefits and experiences to bring even more value, choice and rewarding experiences to our customers.”

The partnership launch reflects KARTY's wider ambition to build a digital financial experience that goes beyond payments, bringing together money management, rewards and lifestyle benefits within one app.

KPoints can be converted into Avios at a rate of 2 KPoints to 1 Avios, ready to be redeemed on future travel with Qatar Airways and its Privilege Club partners. Since the feature became available, KARTY users have already converted more than one million KPoints into Avios, demonstrating strong interest in using everyday rewards towards future travel experiences.

The feature to convert KPoints to Avios is now available to eligible KARTY users through the KARTY app, available on iOS and Android.