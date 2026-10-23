Qatar Highlights Diplomacy Efforts At Parliamentary Association For Peace Mediation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to dialogue and mediation as key pillars of its foreign policy, calling for greater international co-operation to resolve conflicts and ease humanitarian suffering.

His Excellency the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi made the remarks in an address to the Parliamentary Association for Peace Mediation, held at the Japanese House of Representatives in Tokyo.

He said that Qatar's approach to foreign policy is rooted in its constitutional commitments and its belief that diplomacy plays a vital role in protecting lives, reducing suffering and promoting security and stability.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi said that successful mediation depends on building trust and credibility, exercising patience, respecting commitments and maintaining the confidentiality of blade-->

The role of a mediator, he added, is to help conflicting parties reach solutions that are acceptable to all sides and could be sustained over time.

The minister highlighted Qatar's mediation efforts in several regional and international conflicts, including Afghanistan, the Gaza Strip and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Qatar has also worked to reunite children with their families amid the war in Ukraine, he said, describing such initiatives as part of wider efforts to alleviate humanitarian suffering and create conditions for political solutions.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi stressed that reaching agreements is only part of the process, saying that their implementation and the fulfillment of commitments are essential to achieving lasting peace.

He also underlined the importance of protecting mediators and preserving channels of negotiation to keep the prospect of peaceful settlements open.

The minister praised the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Qatar and Japan, expressing hope that the two countries would strengthen co-operation in supporting dialogue, reducing tensions and coordinating humanitarian and development efforts in conflict-affected countries.

He also called for greater exchange of expertise in mediation as both countries seek to support diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving international disputes.

Qatar has positioned mediation as a central element of its international engagement, seeking to facilitate negotiations and support humanitarian initiatives in regions affected by conflict.

dialogue mediation foreign policy