Marine Campaign To Control Sea Urchin Densities Near Shraoh Island

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) carried out an environmental campaign in the waters surrounding Shraoh Island to address high sea urchin densities, locally known as“Al Sheet”, restore marine habitats, and maintain ecological balance.

The assistant undersecretary for Protection and Natural Reserves Affairs oversaw the campaign, with ministry divers and volunteers participating.

Specialist teams conducted monitoring and field surveys that identified elevated sea urchin densities at several marine sites.

The findings prompted carefully planned field interventions to address the increase and preserve the natural balance of affected blade-->

Accordingly, divers collected sea urchins from targeted locations, crushed them, and returned the resulting material to the marine environment as food for fish and other marine organisms.

The approach is intended to support the natural food chain and help restore ecological balance.

The ministry stressed that sea urchins are a natural part of marine ecosystems and help maintain ecological blade-->

However, unusually high concentrations in certain areas can harm coral reefs and other marine habitats, so continued monitoring and scientifically guided management are necessary.

It added that several environmental factors may contribute to the increase in sea urchin populations, including declining numbers of fish species that feed on them. These include parrotfish.

The ministry is also studying appropriate methods to manage sea urchin densities in affected areas, in co-operation with relevant scientific and research institutions, to ensure environmental interventions are effective while safeguarding natural habitats and their long-term sustainability.

MoECC Shraoh Island ecological balance marine habitats