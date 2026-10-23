Katara Screens Documentary On Ho Chi Minh's Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village, in co-operation with the Vietnamese embassy in Qatar, recently screened the documentary Ho Chi Minh's Diplomacy at the Drama Theatre.

Vietnam's ambassador to Qatar Nguyen Huy Hiep attended the screening alongside several ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar, as well as media representatives and cultural enthusiasts.

Katara and the Vietnamese embassy organised the event as part of their cultural co-operation, aiming to promote cultural exchange and introduce audiences to the historical and civilisational experiences of different blade-->





Ambassador Nguyen Huy Hiep at the event.

In his remarks, Nguyen lauded the distinguished relations between Qatar and Vietnam, highlighting their continued development and co-operation across various fields.

He stressed the importance of cultural initiatives in strengthening friendship and fostering closer ties between the two peoples.

He also thanked Katara for its continued support for cultural activities and events, as well as its commitment to promoting intercultural dialogue and openness to world cultures.

He commended Katara's role as a cultural platform that embraces human diversity and provides opportunities for different peoples to meet, exchange knowledge and share experiences.

"To the Vietnamese people, Ho Chi Minh was not only the leader who devoted his entire life to the struggle for Vietnam's independence, freedom and national reunification,” the envoy said.“He was also the person who laid important foundations for Vietnam's foreign policy from the very beginning of our modern blade-->

"What is particularly distinctive about Ho Chi Minh's diplomatic thought and style is the combination of principle and humanity,” Nguyen added.“He placed great importance on peace, independence, respect for sovereignty, equality and mutual benefit,” he said.“At the same time, he advocated that Vietnam should be a friend to all countries and seek to avoid hostility with any nation."

The envoy noted that "Ho Chi Minh's diplomacy was also reflected in the way he interacted with people: sincere, simple, open, thoughtful and respectful”.

“He valued friendship among nations and sought understanding and mutual respect even with the peoples of countries that had once been on the opposing side of the conflict with Vietnam,” he stated.

"Even during the years of war, when Vietnam was fighting for its independence and reunification, Ho Chi Minh consistently emphasised that the Vietnamese people were peace-loving, and that their struggle was not only for themselves, but also for peace and the progressive values of humanity,” Nguyen said.

He further expressed his pleasure to present this film in Qatar, as the people of Vietnam "believe that the story of Ho Chi Minh is not only a story of Vietnamese history”.

“It is also a story about peace, independence, friendship among nations and the power of dialogue – values that remain deeply relevant in today's world,” the envoy added.

The documentary highlighted the life of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh, one of the most prominent political figures in Vietnam's modern history, exploring key milestones in his life and struggle for national independence, as well as his diplomatic vision in navigating the political transformations Vietnam experienced during the 20th century, leading to the country's reconstruction, development and progress.

Katara seeks to broaden co-operation with diplomatic missions accredited to Qatar through such cultural events, using the arts and documentary cinema to introduce audiences to the histories of different nations and build bridges of cultural understanding among peoples.

Katara Cultural Village Diplomacy cultural exchange