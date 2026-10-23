New Voters List Revision Launched Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The Election Commission of India has initiated a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, opening a fresh enrolment opportunity for eligible citizens following the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027.
The exercise, announced on October 15, covers 17 states and Union Territories and focuses particularly on voters omitted from existing lists, young citizens and first-time electors. January 1, 2027, has been designated as the qualifying date for determining eligibility.
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