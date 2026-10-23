HC Not Impressed By Vijayan Family Plea For Urgent Hearing Arabian Post
Hyphen Digital Network |The Kerala High Court is scheduled to hear Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's appeal against an order directing criminal proceedings in the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case on Monday, October 26, following intervention by the Supreme Court.
The hearing follows the Supreme Court's October 21 decision setting aside an earlier High Court ruling that denied Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P. A. Mohammed Riyas permission to challenge the registration of a first information report (FIR).
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