Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

HC Not Impressed By Vijayan Family Plea For Urgent Hearing Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-23 11:23:24

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Hyphen Digital Network |

The Kerala High Court is scheduled to hear Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan's appeal against an order directing criminal proceedings in the CMRL-Exalogic pay-off case on Monday, October 26, following intervention by the Supreme Court.

The hearing follows the Supreme Court's October 21 decision setting aside an earlier High Court ruling that denied Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P. A. Mohammed Riyas permission to challenge the registration of a first information report (FIR).

MENAFN23102026000152002308ID1111857959


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search