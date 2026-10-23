UAE Among Target Markets For 40 Tech Companies

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - A group of 40 companies from the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina has been selected for an internationalization program developed by the Santa Catarina Technology Association (Acate ) in partnership with Canada's Conestoga College Centre for Entrepreneurship (CEC). Target markets include Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Latin America and Europe.

According to Acate, this is the first cohort of the Acate Global Ready program, which prepares companies for international expansion through expert-led training. The 20-hour course runs over seven weeks and is fully online, with live sessions.

The program includes six weeks of 12 workshops on go-to-market (GTM) strategy and regional intelligence in priority markets, as well as individual mentoring. Each company will complete the training with a structured executive GTM plan. Participants will also gain access to partner hubs in more than 15 countries and a network of Santa Catarina entrepreneurs abroad, among other benefits.

“The first cohort of Acate Global Ready brings together companies from Santa Catarina with established operations in Brazil and the capacity to compete in global markets,” says Henrique Bilbao, Acate's vice president of internationalization.

“Acate Global Ready is the structured entry point for international expansion within the Acate ecosystem,” says Lisandro Vieira, director of Acate Global.

The selected companies are 224 Scan, 4C, Aqtech Power Prognostics, Área Local, Audaces, BeerSensus AI, Bluey Data & AI, Diga Technology, Digimet Solutions, Donc, FLIMMV, FormFeed, ga, Gautica, Ibridge, iHuman, Inovamotion, KiProcesso, Laepi, Linvo, Lumera Vision, Medical Lex Gestão de Informações e Cursos, Mude Educação Corporativa, Netsensor, Odisseia AI, Onix Tecnologia, Palmsoft, Progic, Raiza, RDO App, Sparz, TechLinker, Teclógica, TrackLi, Vangarden, Veros, Zentinel, Zetta Translate, ZettaPET/Zlife and zonic.

Acate represents the interests of Santa Catarina's technology sector. The association manages initiatives such as the Miditec incubator and the LinkLab open innovation lab, operates innovation centers and brings together more than 2,000 member companies across eight technology and innovation hubs in Santa Catarina. Acate also has a hub in Canada and facilitates networking and business opportunities for companies seeking to expand internationally.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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