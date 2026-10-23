Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: States Brace For Heavy Rains As New Cyclone Brews

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A new cyclone is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department has announced that the current low-pressure area will soon intensify into a full-blown cyclone

The weather department has issued a major warning for the Telugu people. Officials announced that the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal will gradually intensify into a cyclone. This weather system will bring heavy rains to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming days. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated that coastal districts will see the highest rainfall intensity. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre also predicted thunderstorms and lightning across several districts in Telangana. Authorities are advising farmers and the general public to stay highly alert.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that a low-pressure area has already formed over the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal. He mentioned that this system will steadily strengthen and turn into a depression in the same region by today, October 24 (Saturday). Officials expect it to intensify into a severe depression by October 25 (Sunday).

Prakhar Jain explained that the system will finally become a cyclone over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 (Monday). This cyclone will trigger heavy rains across many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are warning coastal residents to stay safe as strong gale winds will hit the region.

APSDMA announced that Andhra Pradesh will receive light to moderate rains across several districts on Saturday and Sunday due to the low-pressure system. Nellore, Tirupati, and Prakasam districts will experience moderate rainfall along with lightning strikes. Officials added that Eluru, Krishna, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai districts will also see light to moderate showers.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain urged people to stay cautious during thunderstorms. He advised farmers, agricultural labourers, and outdoor workers to monitor the weather closely and avoid standing under trees.

APSDMA noted that rainfall intensity will increase once the system becomes a cyclone. Coastal Andhra will get moderate rains on Monday, followed by heavy to very heavy downpours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre stated that several parts of Telangana will also receive rainfall. Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts will witness thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday. Strong winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph will sweep through these districts. Officials warned people to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during lightning strikes.

Will Rains Return To Telangana From October 28?

The weather centre added that the cyclone will impact Telangana again from October 28. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts will receive fresh spells of rain. Forecasters expect these rains to continue for two to three days in these regions.