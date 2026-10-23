Paul Stankard, Visionary Glass Artist, Dies At 83

MENAFN - USA Art News), a celebrated glass blower renowned for his intricate botanical paperweights, passed away at the age ofdue to, his daughter confirmed. An obituary in the New York Times highlighted how his“decades-long obsession with replicating the natural world in glass transformed the American paperweight from tchotchke to fine art.”

Born in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, in 1943, Stankard enrolled in a glassblowing program at the Salem County Vocational Technical Institute in 1961. According to his personal biography, he left his industrial glassblowing job in 1972 to pursue his artistic passion full-time. The New York Times noted that in 1972,“with three young children and a newborn at home, Mr. Stankard skipped out on a steady job blowing glass for chemical laboratories. He was in love-with paperweights.”

His work, which elevated paperweights beyond mere trinkets, earned critical acclaim and is held in prestigious collections, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Times obituary describes his creations:“Within three-inch hemispheres, he created spectacular, increasingly intricate natural worlds from glass: root systems, worms, moths and honeybees in flight; kaleidoscopically colored bouquets crammed with foxglove, moss, blueberries and sprites.” On his website, Stankard articulated his artistic mission:“What Walt Whitman did with words, I seek to do in glass on a visual level. My passion is to articulate fresh information celebrating nature through glass art. My work is driven by a respect for living things and truth to the organic mysteries of the plant kingdom.” David Graeber, Stankard's longtime studio assistant, told the Times,“Paul just loved glass. He lived it, breathed it, ate it.”

Source: ARTnews