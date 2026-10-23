Milwaukee Art Museum, MFA St. Petersburg Wager Monet Paintings On World Series Outcome

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theand thehave made a friendly wager involving prizedpaintings, tied to the outcome of the. The museum from the winning city will gain the right to temporarily borrow a Monet artwork from the losing institution's collection.

The Brewers' hometown museum, MAM, located four miles east of American Family Field, is offering Monet's Waterloo Bridge, Sunlight Effect, circa 1903. This painting is the sole Monet in MAM's collection, a favorite among visitors, and is currently on view. It was bequeathed to the museum in 1950 by Mrs. Albert T. Friedmann, one of more than 40 objects she donated.

Meanwhile, MFA St. Petersburg, situated just over a mile west of the Rays' Tropicana Field, is contributing Monet's Houses of Parliament: Effect of Fog, London, 1904. This work is also considered a prized possession and is currently displayed in an upstairs gallery while its usual spot is closed for installation.

Monet created dozens of paintings during his London trips, including the MAM's canvas, which depicts a foggy view of a bridge over the River Thames with smokestacks. The MFA St. Petersburg's painting, completed a year later, also shows buildings along the Thames and is part of more than a dozen plein-air works Monet made of London's Houses of Parliament during early 20th-century visits.

This is not MAM's first venture into an art and sports wager. In 2011, when the Green Bay Packers played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, MAM and the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh (CMA) made a similar loan agreement. After the Steelers lost 31-25, CMA's Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting, Bathers With Crab, traveled to Milwaukee for three months for MAM's exhibition“Impressionism: Masterworks on Paper.”

Source: ARTnews