MENAFN - USA Art News) Aman allegedly beheaded one of six statues at themonument near the, resulting in what police estimate to bein damage., from, was reportedly“actively damaging the statue with a sledgehammer” whenarrived at the site on, according to the incident report.

The alleged attack caused one of the monument's Marine figures to lose its head, while a second figure sustained a“chipped and gouged” helmet and face. Additionally, the stone bayonet from the rifle carved onto the back of a third statue was reported missing. Maldonado Soriano has been arrested and faces two felony charges, injury to a monument and destruction of property, along with a misdemeanor charge of trespass with intent to damage property. He is currently being held without bond pending a court appearance, and a representative for his assigned attorney declined to comment.

This vandalized monument is a smaller replica of Arlington's Marine Corps War Memorial. The memorial depicts the iconic scene captured in a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph by Joe Rosenthal of the Associated Press, showing six US Marines raising the US flag atop Mount Suribachi on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima during World War II. Rosenthal's photograph actually documented the second flag-raising on the mountaintop, and he denied accusations of staging the scene until his death. Of the six Marines depicted, only three survived the war, with the other three killed within weeks of the photograph, before the battle for the mountaintop officially concluded.

Source: ARTnews