Artprize Festival Draws 900,000 Visitors To Grand Rapids

MENAFN - USA Art News) Grand Rapids, Michigan, transforms into an expansive art gallery each September for just over two weeks, hosting ArtPrize. This competitive festival is open to any artist, with winners determined by both public and juried votes, and attracts more thanpeople, including locals and visitors.

For 17 days, attendees explore over 1,000 artworks displayed in various venues across the city, including traditional galleries, artists' studios, shops, public squares, offices, restaurants, and theaters. The event, which recently concluded its 17th edition, generates an economic impact exceeding $80 million.

The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM), the city's primary arts institution, holds a relatively modest collection of 7,000 works. Despite this, ArtPrize's reach extends beyond typical art spaces. The festival's executive director, Tyler Loftis, noted that venues“get really intense about it” and that some have been compiling dossiers and reviewing submissions for years, turning it into a“mini side job.”

The competition's prize pool is approximately $500,000, distributed among an artist selected by a jury of critics, curators, educators, and art industry professionals, a winner chosen by popular vote, and several recipients of smaller, variable prizes. Artist Kevin Draper highlighted the ongoing public debate surrounding the judging process. He said,“The conversation about who gets to decide what the art should be and how artists are being rewarded has gone back and forth for the whole existence of this event; it's been a big, ongoing public debate.”

Draper explained that the festival initially relied solely on public votes, which led to a“backlash from artists” who felt“handicrafts” were being favored. The introduction of a jury also sparked discussion, and one year saw a swing toward private commissions, which“didn't turn out very well.”

According to Loftis, who became executive director this year, the festival's authenticity is its enduring strength, attracting high-profile attendees like actor Bryan Cranston. Loftis stated,“Artists here may not have the studio practice or the time to develop ideas as far or as aggressively as artists in cities with more support, but they've found different ways to supplement themselves and be connected.”

Source: Observer Arts