Missionirnewsbreaks Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Taps Expertise To Advance Gamification Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS), a provider of gamification and audience engagement technology, recently appointed Brian Goldenberg, CPA, as chief financial officer. Goldenberg brings more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, including previous CFO, COO and chief compliance officer roles at investment management firms. He will also serve as the company's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer, overseeing key financial reporting and accounting responsibilities. The appointment comes as Versus expands its audience engagement business through its Winfinite customizable web-based gaming platform, Filter Fan Cam live-event technology and a partnership with Drinkfinger that integrates QR-code interactions with digital games and rewards. Goldenberg's expertise is expected to support the company's operational infrastructure and growth strategy as it develops gamification solutions for brands, sports teams and entertainment partners across digital and live environments.

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About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands, teams, and entertainment partners to create rewarding interactive experiences that transform how they connect with consumers worldwide. For more information on Versus Systems and its engagement technologies, visit VersusSystems.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VS are available in the company's newsroom at

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