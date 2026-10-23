Investornewsbreaks Mindwave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Leveraging Four-Part Ecosystem With Mindchain At Its Core

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) MindWave Innovations (NYSE American: APUS) was featured in a recent article that discussed how growing blockchain adoption is increasing demand for specialized infrastructure to support complex digital asset applications and how the company is positioning itself in this evolving market.“Rather than building around a single application or token, MindWave's newly defined ecosystem is structured around four interconnected components: MindWave as the infrastructure provider, MindChain as the underlying blockchain, MindWaveDAO as the community and governance layer, and $NILA as the utility and governance token,” the publication reads.“At the center is MindChain, an EVM-compatible Layer 2 designed to serve as the shared blockchain foundation for the ecosystem. The network uses Ethereum as its settlement and finality anchor while incorporating validator infrastructure, bridges, developer tooling and application-specific network capabilities.”

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About MindWave Innovations Inc.

MindWave Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications. For more information about the company, visit .

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