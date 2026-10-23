Nasdaq Confirms Yimutian's Return To Compliance
As previously disclosed in the Company's current report on Form 6-K furnished on September 28, 2026, following the completion of certain acquisitions, the Company believed that its stockholders' equity met the US$2.5 million minimum and was awaiting Nasdaq's formal confirmation of compliance with the Equity Rule. The October 20, 2026 letter provides that confirmation.
Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(B), the Company is subject to a mandatory panel monitor for one year from October 20, 2026. If Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications staff determines during that period that the Company is again out of compliance with the Equity Rule, the Company will not be permitted to submit a compliance plan to the staff, the staff will not be permitted to grant additional time to regain compliance, and the Company will not be afforded an otherwise applicable cure or compliance period for that deficiency. In such case, Nasdaq will issue a delisting determination, which the Company may request a Hearings Panel to review under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C).
The Company's American depositary shares continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“YMT.”
About Yimutian Inc.
Yimutian Inc. is a leading agricultural B2B platform in mainland China. Over a decade, the company has been dedicated to digitalizing China's agricultural product supply chain infrastructure to streamline the agricultural product transaction process, and making it efficient, transparent, secure, and convenient.
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