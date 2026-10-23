Qatar's Abdulqader Wins Shot Put Bronze At Asian Para Games In Japan
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The 38-year-old Abdulqader's bronze adds to Qatar's earlier success in swimming and athletics. Swimmer Shamil Shahov won silver in the men's 100m breaststroke SB12 and bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S13, while wheelchair racer Ali Arshid claimed silver in the men's 100m wheelchair T34.
Qatar was represented at the Games by a 12-member delegation of male and female athletes competing in swimming, athletics and goalball.Abdulrahman Abdulqader shot put Asian Para Games
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