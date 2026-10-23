Qatar's Abdulqader Wins Shot Put Bronze At Asian Para Games In Japan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's Abdulrahman Abdulqader won the bronze medal in the men's shot put F34 at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, adding to Team Qatar's medal tally at the continental event. Abdulqader secured a place on the podium with a throw of 10.49 metres, behind Iran duo Mehran Nikoeimajd and Mohammadtaha Beygrezaei, who won gold and silver respectively.

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The 38-year-old Abdulqader's bronze adds to Qatar's earlier success in swimming and athletics. Swimmer Shamil Shahov won silver in the men's 100m breaststroke SB12 and bronze in the men's 400m freestyle S13, while wheelchair racer Ali Arshid claimed silver in the men's 100m wheelchair T34.

Qatar was represented at the Games by a 12-member delegation of male and female athletes competing in swimming, athletics and goalball.

Abdulrahman Abdulqader shot put Asian Para Games