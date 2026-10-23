'Cool' Future: Designing For Doha's Heat-Resilient Growth

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Are we really building the smart cities we had in mind, or accidentally making huge“heat traps” that will drive up energy bills? For many years, the growth of the eastern Arabian Peninsula has been driven by a desire for better architecture and the need to diversify the region's economy. But new data shows that rapid urban development is fundamentally changing the local climate in ways that current energy models have trouble keeping up with. It's not just about meeting the needs of a growing population anymore; it's also about the rising“tax” on energy that buildings impose.

The 7°C Transformation

The physical reality of Doha has changed. Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) recent study of 30 years of satellite data shows a big difference between Qatar's natural desert and built environment. In areas that have experienced the most urbanisation since the 1990s, land surface temperatures have risen by more than 7°C. While population growth and urbanisation partially account for this concerning rise, it is also a direct consequence of the 'Urban Heat Island' effect. Doha's thermal footprint has expanded at an alarming rate and created a landscape where heat is trapped and remains stuck within the streets, disturbing outdoor comfort.

The Escalating Energy 'Tax'

This rise in temperature has had a measurable impact on Qatar's power grid, with total electricity consumption up by 25% over the last five years alone. Once again, while population growth is a factor, it is climate-driven demand - specifically energy required to cool indoor spaces - which has ultimately caused this alarming surge.

In 2024, residential electricity consumption in the country increased by 29% solely due to climate-related factors. The reason for this lies in the 'Heat Index' (HI), which reflects the combined effects of heat and humidity and determines how hard cooling systems must work.

There is undoubtedly a strong correlation between rising Heat Index and residential energy spikes. Currently, 41% of summer days in the region fall into the“Danger” or“Extreme Danger” categories. For those managing large-scale infrastructure or developing residential districts, this represents a structural shift in operational costs. We are fighting an increasingly hostile outdoor micro-climate that current building codes were not designed to withstand.

The 2050 Forecast: A 65% Surge

Modelling suggests that if the region continues to build and cool using current best practices, total electricity demand will increase by 65% by 2050. If a third of residential energy is currently being consumed by climate-driven cooling, such an unsustainable rise in total demand will place an unprecedented burden on generation capacity and the transition to renewable energy.

Redefining the Desert Oasis

Solving this crisis requires thinking outside the box by converting burden into opportunity.

While parks and“blue-green” infrastructure are essential, their role in reducing the Heat Index remains confined. We must fundamentally rethink the very fabric of our cities.

To that end, HBKU is pioneering a paradigm shift in construction materials, by developing a novel building material specifically designed for the peninsula's extreme conditions.

By integrating perlite, a natural, volcanic resource, into concrete admixtures, researchers from the College of Science and Engineering have created a sustainable material that captures and manages heat with unprecedented efficiency.

The future of the desert oasis lies in this“cool” innovation. By adopting smart materials that act as thermal barriers rather than heat collectors, there is a chance to break the cycle of soaring energy demand and ensure the long-term livability of the region.

. Dr Azzam Abu-Rayash is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Sustainable Development, College of Science and Engineering at Hamad Bin Khalifa University. This piece has been submitted by HBKU's Communications Directorate on behalf of its author. The thoughts and views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect an official University stance.