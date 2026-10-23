Belgium Seeks Stronger Qatar, GCC Co-Operation To Combat Organised Crime

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Belgium seeks stronger co-operation with Qatar and other Gulf countries to track illicit assets and disrupt the financial networks underpinning organised crime, with Interior Minister Bernard Quintin highlighting the importance of co-ordinated efforts against drug trafficking and other cross-border criminal activities.

Speaking to 'Gulf Times' on the sidelines of his visit to Qatar for the Global Security Forum 2026, Quintin said authorities must target the financial flows that sustain criminal networks to make enforcement efforts more effective.“If we want to be efficient in the battle that we are having with organised crime, we have to hit where it hurts. And where does it hurt? Money,” he said.

Belgium is developing systems to identify criminal proceeds and assets under a strategy based on the principle of“follow the value, follow the money”, Quintin said. The country's national drugs commissioner has been tasked with improving authorities' understanding of how criminal groups generate and move their profits.“We have to be more efficient than we are today,” he said, calling for closer international co-ordination to prevent criminals from exploiting borders and differences between national systems.

Quintin cited a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Qatar's Minister of Interior, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, as a key step towards strengthening bilateral security ties. The agreement covers counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and the potential use of artificial intelligence. Belgium also plans to organise exchanges of expertise and visits between police services in the coming weeks to translate the agreement into practical co-operation.

“This MoU is a cornerstone, a stepping stone to do that, and I'm quite sure that we have this relation with Qatar that we want to reinforce,” Quintin said. As part of the broader effort, Belgium will deploy a police liaison officer to Abu Dhabi from November, with responsibilities extending to Qatar and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The officer will help facilitate exchanges of intelligence, expertise and operational knowledge across the region.

“The most important element is to be sure that we have the good information, the good intelligence, but not only that we have that but that we share that with our partners,” Quintin said.

He described organised crime as a global challenge requiring countries to pool their expertise and coordinate efforts against criminal networks operating across jurisdictions.

“We are fighting a global international organisation,” he said. Quintin also welcomed improved co-operation between Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, particularly in extraditing suspects who had sought refuge there and were returned to Belgium to face prosecution.

He said co-operation with GCC countries had improved, but arrangements varied across the region. Alongside regional partnerships, he emphasised the importance of bilateral ties in addressing specific security concerns and ensuring effective information exchange in both directions.

Quintin said international co-operation was also essential to protecting global supply chains, particularly at the Port of Antwerp, a major European maritime gateway targeted by transnational drug-trafficking networks. Belgium relies on a public-private partnership involving the port, the state, and the city of Antwerp to keep security systems robust and regularly updated, he said.

As a former diplomat, Quintin stressed that security was fundamental to sustaining and expanding international trade. He stressed that authorities must ensure containers arriving at ports carry legitimate goods, not drugs, weapons, or other illegal items. Reliable intelligence and co-operation with international partners are essential to achieving this.

Quintin said closer ties with Qatar and other Gulf maritime hubs could help protect supply and distribution chains from criminal exploitation. Turning to border management, Quintin acknowledged that the European Union's new Entry/Exit System (EES) had contributed to longer queues at some airports as authorities introduced additional checks for travellers entering and leaving the Schengen area.

Belgium is working with airport operators to improve infrastructure and make both electronic systems and border-control procedures more efficient, he said. Quintin stressed the need to balance robust external border controls with a smooth arrival experience for international visitors, including travellers from Qatar. The goal, he said, is to maintain security without subjecting passengers arriving after long flights to unnecessarily lengthy waits.

Quintin also highlighted efforts to strengthen Belgium's critical infrastructure amid growing concerns over cyberattacks and other threats to interconnected systems. Belgium is incorporating European requirements on the resilience of critical entities into national legislation to reinforce protections for essential services, including water and electricity networks, hospitals and public administration, he said.

Authorities are also investigating recent concerning developments involving electricity-grid distribution to determine whether they were coincidental or the result of an attack. Quintin said international co-operation was vital because threats to interconnected infrastructure could cross national borders. The challenge, he added, is to close vulnerabilities without retreating from global connectivity.

organised crime Bernard Quintin Global Security Forum 2026