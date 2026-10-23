Jordanian King Pledges Firm Response To Church Shooting

MENAFN - Gulf Times) King Abdullah II of Jordan has vowed the harshest punishment for perpetrators of Friday's deadly church shooting in central Jordan. Earlier in the day, Jordanian authorities announced two unidentified gunmen opened fire at a funeral procession in a church in Karak governorate, leaving 7 mourners killed and another 34 injured.

In a post on the social media platform X, King Abdullah slammed the incident as a "terrorist attack" and stressed it "will be met with the harshest retaliation". "Those who delude themselves into thinking that they can divide Jordanians with their bullets have no chance in the face of our unity," he added.

The king extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for those injured. He stressed that all Jordanians are "partners in land and fate" and they will never be divided. Security officials said investigations into the attack were under way and the findings would be announced as they become available. Security agencies are continuing efforts to track down those involved in the attack.

Jordanian Government Communications Minister and official spokesperson Mohammed al-Momani said security agencies were following developments on the ground. He added that the relevant authorities would issue updates as soon as information about the incident had been verified.

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