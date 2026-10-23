Blood Test May Detect Brain Injuries Missed By Initial Scans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have developed a blood biomarker approach that may help assess traumatic brain injuries and detect damage not visible on initial scans.

Published in the journal Neurosurgery, the study examined two proteins, GFAP and UCH-L1, linked to brain cell damage. GFAP levels measured within 24 hours of injury better distinguished patients with imaging evidence of injury from those whose initial scans showed no clear damage.

Researchers said symptoms may persist despite normal CT scans, while MRI can later reveal injuries missed initially. Blood biomarker tests could help guide further assessment and treatment.

The team is exploring the tests' use in emergency departments, including point-of-care testing, and their potential to predict long-term outcomes.