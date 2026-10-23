UAE Foreign Ministry Honours Qatar's Embassy With Minister Of Foreign Affairs Excellence Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) honoured the Embassy of the State of Qatar with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Excellence Award in its sixth edition.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented the award to Acting Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the UAE Amna bint Abdul Wahid Al Hammadi during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.