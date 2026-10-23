Most Popular Halloween Candy Of 2026: What Trick-Or-Treaters Really Want

(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Halloween is almost here, and Americans are preparing to spend billions filling candy bowls for trick-or-treaters. But with so many choices on store shelves, which candies are actually worth buying this year?
New 2026 reports from Instacart, DoorDash, and CandyStore reveal that familiar chocolate favorites still dominate Halloween shopping, although fruity, sour, and gummy candies are gaining ground.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, including approximately $4.1 billion on candy.
For families trying to keep holiday spending under control, knowing the most popular Halloween candy of 2026 can help avoid wasting money on treats that nobody wants.
Here's what the latest shopping data reveals, along with practical ways to give trick-or-treaters their favorites without overspending.Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Remain a Halloween Favorite
If you're wondering which candy has the broadest appeal, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups remain a strong contender. According to Instacart's 2026 Halloween Sweet Tooth Report, Reese's ranked first nationally by ounces sold during October 2025 and was the leading candy in 40 states and Washington, D.C. DoorDash also identified Reese's as its top Halloween candy for the third consecutive year based on order volume. The combination of chocolate and peanut butter continues to attract shoppers despite increasing competition from fruity and sour alternatives. For households purchasing just one recognizable chocolate treat, Reese's offers a data-supported choice, although peanut allergies make it important to provide alternatives.The 10 Most Popular Halloween Candies for 2026
Instacart's latest report provides a useful snapshot of the candies Americans purchased most frequently by weight during the previous Halloween season. The ranking reflects actual shopping activity rather than a survey asking people which treats they prefer. Chocolate occupies six of the top 10 positions, demonstrating that traditional favorites remain competitive despite growing interest in non-chocolate candy. However, gummy and sour candies also appear prominently, suggesting shoppers appreciate variety. Here are the 10 leading candies in Instacart's report: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Peanut M&M's Hershey's Milk Chocolate M&M's Snickers Kit Kat Sour Patch Kids HARIBO Goldbears Skittles Twix Another 2026 Ranking Puts M&M's in First Place
Not every Halloween candy report identifies the same winner, largely because researchers use different methods to measure popularity. CandyStore's 2026 projections rank M&M's first nationally, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and NERDS Gummy Clusters. Its rankings rely on historical Halloween sales information, including 18 years of data, with greater weight assigned to more recent sales. Unlike Instacart's findings, these rankings are projections rather than a direct measurement of all candy purchased during Halloween 2026. The different results suggest that Reese's, M&M's, and Sour Patch Kids are all sensible choices for shoppers who want recognizable favorites.Fruity and Gummy Candies Are Gaining Popularity
Although chocolate remains popular, the latest Halloween data suggests that shoppers are increasingly interested in chewy, sour, and fruity alternatives. DoorDash's 2026 Halloween trends report found that HARIBO entered its top 10 ranking for the first time, while Airheads climbed to seventh place. Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, and Nerds also remained prominent among frequently ordered candies. CandyStore's projections reinforce this trend, placing Sour Patch Kids second and NERDS Gummy Clusters fifth nationally. Mixing chocolate with a few fruity favorites can provide more variety without requiring homeowners to purchase every popular brand.The Most Popular Halloween Candy Varies by State
National rankings don't necessarily reflect what shoppers prefer in every part of the country. Instacart's 2026 report highlights regional differences based on candy purchasing patterns, while DoorDash's analysis identifies products that states order at unusually high rates compared with national averages. These findings are useful for identifying local trends, although they don't directly measure what individual trick-or-treaters want. For example, Instacart identifies Hershey's Milk Chocolate as the leading candy in North Carolina and Virginia, while Sour Patch Kids perform especially well in several northeastern states. Here are some notable state favorites from Instacart's latest data:
|State
|Leading Candy
| California
| HARIBO Goldbears
| Florida
| Sour Patch Kids
| Georgia
| Skittles
| Illinois
| Kit Kat
| Michigan
| Tootsie Pops
| Nevada
| Tootsie Rolls
| New York
| Sour Patch Kids
| North Carolina
| Hershey's Milk Chocolate
| Ohio
| Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
| Pennsylvania
| Swedish Fish
| Texas
| Skittles
| Virginia
| Hershey's Milk Chocolate
| Washington
| HI-CHEW
| Wisconsin
| Twizzlers
Some Old-Fashioned Halloween Candies Are Making a Comeback
Not every Halloween trend involves expensive chocolate bars or newly released gummy candies. DoorDash reported substantial year-over-year ordering increases for several nostalgic treats, including Circus Peanuts, Lemonheads, and Bit-O-Honey. Circus Peanuts orders increased 350%, while Lemonheads rose 200% and Bit-O-Honey climbed 180% in the company's analysis. These increases don't necessarily mean those candies outsell Reese's or M&M's, since growth percentages can be substantial when starting from a smaller sales base. Still, inexpensive nostalgic candy may offer an opportunity to add variety to Halloween bowls without relying entirely on premium-priced treats.
Halloween Candy Spending Is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion
The financial side of Halloween is becoming increasingly important for households trying to manage seasonal expenses. The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend approximately $115.14 per person on Halloween celebrations in 2026, including costumes, decorations, candy, and other purchases. Its survey found that 31% of consumers plan to comparison shop when prices are higher than expected, while 26% intend to look for coupons or sales. Nearly half of Halloween shoppers began purchasing supplies in September or earlier, giving themselves more time to spread expenses across multiple paychecks. For households expecting hundreds of trick-or-treaters, planning ahead can make the difference between a manageable candy budget and an unexpectedly expensive shopping trip.
How to Buy Popular Halloween Candy Without Overspending
The smartest strategy isn't necessarily purchasing the biggest bag or choosing the least expensive candy on the shelf. Instead, compare the cost per individually wrapped piece and estimate how many trick-or-treaters typically visit your home. For example, distributing 200 pieces of candy at 10 cents each costs approximately $20, while spending 20 cents per piece doubles that expense to $40. Purchasing one bag of popular chocolate candy and supplementing it with less expensive fruity or nostalgic treats can help control costs while offering variety. Check grocery store promotions, warehouse club prices, digital coupons, and discount retailers before committing to a large purchase.
A Winning Halloween Candy Bowl Doesn't Require a Huge Budget
The most popular Halloween candy of 2026 includes familiar favorites such as Reese's, M&M's, Snickers, and Hershey's, alongside increasingly popular fruity and gummy treats. Although different shopping reports produce different rankings, they consistently show that Americans continue to purchase a combination of traditional chocolate and non-chocolate candy. For homeowners, the goal should be finding a practical balance between recognizable favorites, variety, and affordability. Comparing unit prices and estimating how much candy you'll actually need can help prevent unnecessary spending and excessive leftovers. With a little planning, you can give trick-or-treaters something they'll enjoy without frightening your household budget.
What's your favorite Halloween candy to hand out in 2026, and have you noticed certain treats becoming more popular in your neighborhood? Share your thoughts in the comments.
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