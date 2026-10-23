Most Popular Halloween Candy Of 2026: What Trick-Or-Treaters Really Want

New 2026 reports from Instacart, DoorDash, and CandyStore reveal that familiar chocolate favorites still dominate Halloween shopping, although fruity, sour, and gummy candies are gaining ground.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, including approximately $4.1 billion on candy.

For families trying to keep holiday spending under control, knowing the most popular Halloween candy of 2026 can help avoid wasting money on treats that nobody wants.

Here's what the latest shopping data reveals, along with practical ways to give trick-or-treaters their favorites without overspending.

If you're wondering which candy has the broadest appeal, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups remain a strong contender. According to Instacart's 2026 Halloween Sweet Tooth Report, Reese's ranked first nationally by ounces sold during October 2025 and was the leading candy in 40 states and Washington, D.C. DoorDash also identified Reese's as its top Halloween candy for the third consecutive year based on order volume. The combination of chocolate and peanut butter continues to attract shoppers despite increasing competition from fruity and sour alternatives. For households purchasing just one recognizable chocolate treat, Reese's offers a data-supported choice, although peanut allergies make it important to provide alternatives.

Instacart's latest report provides a useful snapshot of the candies Americans purchased most frequently by weight during the previous Halloween season. The ranking reflects actual shopping activity rather than a survey asking people which treats they prefer. Chocolate occupies six of the top 10 positions, demonstrating that traditional favorites remain competitive despite growing interest in non-chocolate candy. However, gummy and sour candies also appear prominently, suggesting shoppers appreciate variety. Here are the 10 leading candies in Instacart's report:

Not every Halloween candy report identifies the same winner, largely because researchers use different methods to measure popularity. CandyStore's 2026 projections rank M&M's first nationally, followed by Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and NERDS Gummy Clusters. Its rankings rely on historical Halloween sales information, including 18 years of data, with greater weight assigned to more recent sales. Unlike Instacart's findings, these rankings are projections rather than a direct measurement of all candy purchased during Halloween 2026. The different results suggest that Reese's, M&M's, and Sour Patch Kids are all sensible choices for shoppers who want recognizable favorites.

Although chocolate remains popular, the latest Halloween data suggests that shoppers are increasingly interested in chewy, sour, and fruity alternatives. DoorDash's 2026 Halloween trends report found that HARIBO entered its top 10 ranking for the first time, while Airheads climbed to seventh place. Sour Patch Kids, Skittles, and Nerds also remained prominent among frequently ordered candies. CandyStore's projections reinforce this trend, placing Sour Patch Kids second and NERDS Gummy Clusters fifth nationally. Mixing chocolate with a few fruity favorites can provide more variety without requiring homeowners to purchase every popular brand.

National rankings don't necessarily reflect what shoppers prefer in every part of the country. Instacart's 2026 report highlights regional differences based on candy purchasing patterns, while DoorDash's analysis identifies products that states order at unusually high rates compared with national averages. These findings are useful for identifying local trends, although they don't directly measure what individual trick-or-treaters want. For example, Instacart identifies Hershey's Milk Chocolate as the leading candy in North Carolina and Virginia, while Sour Patch Kids perform especially well in several northeastern states. Here are some notable state favorites from Instacart's latest data: