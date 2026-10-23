What Mcdonald's Items Are Eligible For Monopoly Sweepstakes? Here's What You Should Buy

MENAFN - Saving Advice) McDonald's Monopoly is back for 2026, and that ordinary breakfast sandwich or afternoon coffee could come with a chance to win something much bigger than your next meal. The popular promotion offers everything from free food and rewards points to vacations, vehicles, and a $1 million cash prize. However, there's one important catch that could leave customers disappointed: not everything on the McDonald's menu qualifies for game pieces.

The 2026 promotion began October 6 and continues through November 1 at participating U.S. restaurants, while supplies last. According to McDonald's official Monopoly announcement, customers can collect physical game pieces and scan them through the McDonald's app to participate.

Understanding which McDonald's Monopoly eligible items actually qualify could save you money and help you avoid ordering the wrong meal. Here's what you should know before heading through the drive-thru.

Big Macs and Quarter Pounders With Cheese Qualify

Two of McDonald's most recognizable burgers are included in the 2026 Monopoly promotion. Both the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese appear on the company's official participating menu list, making them options for customers who want a full meal with a game piece. However, other burgers, including the regular hamburger and cheeseburger, aren't listed as qualifying purchases. That distinction matters because ordering your usual sandwich without checking eligibility could mean missing out on a game piece. If you're already planning to buy a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder, the promotion adds a little entertainment without requiring an additional purchase.

Chicken McNuggets and McCrispy Strips Are Included

Chicken lovers have several options among the McDonald's Monopoly eligible items this year. The promotion includes the 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and four-piece McCrispy Strips, according to McDonald's official game information. However, smaller McNuggets orders aren't listed as qualifying purchases, so choosing a four-piece or six-piece order may not provide the game piece you're expecting. The same applies to chicken sandwiches and other menu items that aren't specifically included in the promotion. Before upgrading your order just to receive a Monopoly piece, compare the additional cost with what you actually wanted to eat.

Large Fries Are One of the Simplest Options

If you're looking for an uncomplicated way to participate, large fries are among the qualifying menu items. McDonald's lists large World Famous Fries as eligible for a physical Monopoly game piece during the promotion. Smaller fry sizes aren't included on the official list, meaning customers who typically order small or medium fries should check before purchasing. However, upgrading to a larger portion solely for a game piece isn't necessarily a smart financial decision, especially when the odds of winning a major prize are extremely small. If large fries are already part of your usual order, you can enjoy the promotion without changing your spending habits.

Large Soft Drinks and Lemonade Qualify

One of the more affordable categories of McDonald's Monopoly eligible items involves beverages. Large soft drinks, large lemonade, and large iced tea are included in the promotion, giving customers alternatives to buying a complete meal. The McDonald's Monopoly menu includes familiar beverages such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Dr Pepper, and other participating drink options. However, the company specifies that only large beverages qualify, so a small or medium drink won't automatically come with a game piece. Prices vary by restaurant, making it worthwhile to check your local menu before assuming a large drink is the cheapest option.

McCafé Coffee Drinks Offer Several Choices

Coffee drinkers may have more qualifying options than they realize. McDonald's includes large McCafé iced coffee, Premium Roast Coffee, lattes, mochas, macchiatos, cappuccinos, Americanos, and certain specialty drinks among the eligible beverages. These options can appeal to customers who already stop for coffee on their way to work or during their morning routine. However, size restrictions still matter because the promotion applies to large qualifying beverages rather than every coffee order. If you normally purchase a smaller coffee, consider whether the extra cost of upgrading makes sense before changing your order.

Breakfast Sandwiches and Hash Browns Count Too

You don't have to wait until lunch to participate in McDonald's Monopoly. The official participating-items list includes McMuffin sandwiches, qualifying biscuit sandwiches, and Hash Browns. Popular options include the Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, and several biscuit sandwiches, although limited-time biscuit offers are excluded. Hash Browns may be particularly appealing to customers looking for a smaller breakfast purchase rather than an entire sandwich meal. Since prices vary by location, compare the breakfast options available at your restaurant instead of assuming the lowest-priced item is always the best deal.

Ordering Through the App Can Unlock an Extra Chance

The 2026 promotion includes an additional opportunity that some customers might overlook. According to McDonald's official announcement, registered players who purchase eligible items through the McDonald's app or use their Rewards code at the counter, kiosk, or drive-thru can receive a bonus Chance Card play. The important requirement is that you must register for the Monopoly game before placing the qualifying order. This bonus opportunity is available through November 1, subject to the promotion's rules and limits. For customers already using the app, remembering to register and scan their Rewards code could provide an additional chance without requiring a separate purchase.

You Can Play Without Buying Anything

Here's something many customers don't realize: purchasing McDonald's Monopoly eligible items isn't the only way to participate. Under the official 2026 game rules, eligible players can request game pieces through a no-purchase-necessary mail-in option. Requests must be received by November 2, 2026, and participants must follow the specified mailing instructions, including the envelope and postage requirements. Each valid request provides one game piece with an associated Chance Card opportunity, subject to the rules. This option is particularly important for budget-conscious consumers because buying extra food solely to chase a sweepstakes prize can quickly become expensive.

What Can You Actually Win With McDonald's Monopoly?

The 2026 promotion includes several prize categories, including instant-win food, MyMcDonald's Rewards points, property collection prizes, and Chance Card awards. According to the official McDonald's Monopoly prize list, possible winnings include free McChicken sandwiches, Snack Wraps, McGriddles, fries, shakes, and rewards points ranging from 1,500 to 7,000. Larger prizes include a 2027 Jeep Cherokee, vacation packages, gift cards, and cash awards reaching $1 million. However, the $1 million prize is awarded as $50,000 annually over 20 years rather than one immediate lump-sum payment. McDonald's reports overall winning odds of approximately 1 in 5, mostly for food prizes, while the chances of winning major awards are substantially smaller.

The Smartest McDonald's Monopoly Purchase Is One You Already Wanted

Before spending money on McDonald's Monopoly eligible items, remember that the promotion is designed to be entertainment rather than a reliable way to make money. If you're already buying breakfast, lunch, or coffee, choosing an eligible item can provide a little extra excitement without significantly changing your budget. The physical game-piece purchase period ends November 1, 2026, the Chance Card game closes November 8, and prizes must generally be claimed by November 22. Always check the official rules, register in the McDonald's app before ordering if you want the bonus opportunity, and remember that participating packaging is available only while supplies last.

Have you collected any McDonald's Monopoly pieces this year, and which menu item do you think offers the best value for participating? Share your experience in the comments.