That Text From Your Bank Looks Real - 7 Details Worth Checking Before You Click

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your phone buzzes with an alarming message:“Suspicious $847 transaction detected on your account. Click here immediately to prevent additional charges.” The text appears to come from your bank, uses professional language, and might even show up in the same conversation as legitimate security alerts. Your first instinct is probably to protect your money, but responding could be exactly what a scammer wants.

Criminals increasingly impersonate financial institutions through convincing messages designed to steal account information and money. The agency reports that victims of these scams can lose thousands of dollars, sometimes before realizing they've been deceived. Today's fraudulent messages can look remarkably legitimate, making them even more dangerous. Here are seven warning signs worth checking whenever your bank supposedly sends an unexpected text.

1. The Message Creates an Immediate Sense of Panic

One of the biggest warning signs of bank text scams is language designed to make you react before thinking. A message might claim your account will be frozen within 30 minutes, that someone is withdrawing money, or that your debit card has been compromised. Criminals will use fake bank fraud alerts to frighten consumers into responding.

Legitimate banks do send security notifications, but an unexpected warning should never prevent you from independently verifying the situation. Instead of clicking, open your banking app directly or call the customer service number printed on your card.

2. The Link Looks Almost Like Your Bank's Website

Fraudulent banking links can be surprisingly convincing, especially when criminals include a familiar bank name in the web address. Scammers frequently use spoofed websites and addresses containing small changes to trick people into believing they're visiting legitimate businesses. For example, a fake address might add words such as“secure,”“verify,” or“account-alert” while directing users to a completely unrelated domain.

Even a website displaying a padlock symbol or HTTPS connection isn't automatically trustworthy because encrypted connections don't prove that a business is legitimate. The safest approach is to avoid banking links in unexpected texts entirely and navigate to your bank through its official app or a previously saved website.

3. The Sender's Number Doesn't Prove Anything

Many people assume a text is legitimate when it comes from a familiar-looking phone number or appears in an existing banking conversation.

Unfortunately, the FBI warns that criminals can disguise sender information to make communications appear trustworthy. Some fraudulent messages may even appear alongside legitimate alerts, making it difficult to distinguish between authentic and malicious communications. A short code, recognizable bank name, or familiar conversation thread should therefore never serve as your only proof of authenticity. When evaluating bank text scams, verify the message through an independent channel rather than trusting how the sender appears on your screen.

4. You're Asked to Confirm Personal or Banking Information

A legitimate fraud alert might notify you about suspicious activity, but unexpected requests for sensitive account details should raise immediate concerns. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) warns that banks and credit unions do not ask customers to provide account information through unsolicited emails or text messages.

Scammers may request your Social Security number, debit card PIN, online banking password, or complete account number while pretending to verify your identity. Imagine receiving a message claiming your account has been locked and that entering your password through a provided link is the only way to restore access. Rather than supplying information, contact your financial institution directly and ask whether any genuine security issue exists.

5. Someone Requests a One-Time Verification Code

Verification codes are designed to protect your financial accounts, but criminals can turn them into tools for stealing money. Scammers sometimes impersonate bank employees and ask customers to share codes sent to their phones. Those codes may allow criminals to complete login attempts, reset passwords, or gain access to accounts without the owner's permission.

A particularly dangerous situation occurs when someone claiming to represent your bank calls immediately after a suspicious text and requests a verification code to supposedly cancel fraudulent activity. Never share an unsolicited verification code with another person, even when the caller knows your name, bank, or recent transaction details.

6. The Message Tells You to Call an Unfamiliar Number

Not every fraudulent bank text contains a suspicious website link, and some simply instruct customers to call a supposed fraud department. The FDIC describes schemes in which consumers receive fake transaction alerts and are subsequently contacted by criminals impersonating bank employees.

Once the victim calls or answers, the scammer may request account credentials or claim money must be transferred to a safer location. This approach can be especially convincing because the person answering may sound professional, reference the bank's security procedures, and already know personal details. If a message provides a telephone number, ignore it and use the number printed on your bank card or official statement instead.

7. You're Told to Move Money to Protect Your Account

Perhaps the most financially dangerous warning sign is a message claiming your money must be moved immediately to prevent theft. The FTC explicitly warns that anyone instructing you to transfer money to protect it from supposed fraud is attempting a scam. Criminals may direct victims to send funds through payment apps, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or supposedly secure replacement accounts.

The FBI reported more than 5,100 account takeover fraud complaints and over $262 million in reported losses since January 2025 in a November 2025 warning. If someone claiming to represent your bank instructs you to move money, end the conversation immediately and contact your financial institution through a verified number.

One Simple Habit Could Protect Your Bank Account

The most effective defense against bank text scams is refusing to let an unexpected message dictate how you access your money. If you've already clicked a suspicious link or provided information, immediately contact your bank, explain what happened, and ask whether your accounts or cards need additional protection.

Change any compromised passwords through the bank's legitimate website or app, review recent transactions, and report suspicious messages to the FTC at ftc or forward them to 7726, which spells SPAM. Consumers who believe their identity has been stolen can also visit IdentityTheft for recovery guidance, while unauthorized transactions should be reported promptly because legal protections and reporting deadlines can vary by payment type.

Have you received a convincing text pretending to be from your bank, and what made you realize something wasn't right? Share your experience in the comments.