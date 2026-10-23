Your Ex-Spouse Is Still Listed On Your Life Insurance - Who Gets The Money When You Die?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine spending years paying premiums on a $250,000 life insurance policy, believing the money will eventually help your children or current spouse. Then, after your death, your family discovers something unexpected: your ex-spouse from a marriage that ended 15 years ago is still listed as the beneficiary. Could that former spouse receive the entire payout, leaving your loved ones with nothing?

The answer might surprise you because divorce doesn't always automatically remove an ex-spouse from a life insurance policy. Depending on where you live, how you obtained the insurance, and what your divorce agreement says, your former spouse could remain legally entitled to the money. A simple oversight could create an expensive legal dispute at an already difficult time. Here's what determines who actually receives the money.

Your Ex-Spouse Might Still Be Entitled to the Payout

Many people assume that finalizing a divorce automatically eliminates their former spouse's rights to life insurance proceeds. Unfortunately, that's not always true, particularly when the policyholder never updates the beneficiary designation. Life insurance generally pays directly to the legally recognized beneficiary rather than distributing proceeds according to instructions in a will.

For example, someone who divorced in 2010 but never changed a $200,000 policy could unintentionally leave that money to an ex-spouse instead of a new partner or adult children. The outcome depends on applicable state laws, federal regulations, and policy documents, making life insurance beneficiaries after divorce an important estate-planning issue.

Some States Automatically Remove Former Spouses

Several states have laws designed to prevent unintended life insurance payouts to former spouses following divorce. These provisions, commonly called revocation-on-divorce laws, can automatically cancel an ex-spouse's beneficiary designation on certain policies unless an exception applies.

In the landmark 2018 Supreme Court case Sveen v. Melin, the justices upheld the application of Minnesota's law to a life insurance policy purchased before the statute was enacted. The dispute involved a deceased man's former wife and his children, who both claimed the insurance proceeds after he failed to update his beneficiary information. However, these laws vary by state and don't necessarily apply to employer-sponsored policies governed by federal law, so families shouldn't assume divorce automatically settles the matter.

Employer-Provided Life Insurance Can Follow Different Rules

If your life insurance comes through an employer, federal law may override protections available under state divorce statutes. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act, commonly known as ERISA, governs many private-sector employer benefit plans and generally requires administrators to follow the applicable plan documents.

In Egelhoff v. Egelhoff, the Supreme Court ruled that ERISA preempted a Washington law automatically revoking an ex-spouse's beneficiary designation after divorce. The case involved a former spouse who remained listed on an employer-provided life insurance policy and received $46,000 after the policyholder died. This means someone relying on workplace life insurance should confirm their beneficiary designation directly with the plan administrator rather than assuming state divorce laws will protect their intended heirs.

Your Divorce Agreement Could Require You to Keep the Policy

Sometimes an ex-spouse remains the beneficiary because the divorce settlement specifically requires it. Courts may order someone to maintain life insurance to secure child support, alimony, or other financial obligations established during the divorce. For instance, a parent might be required to maintain a $150,000 policy benefiting a former spouse or children until certain support obligations end.

Qualifying divorce-related court orders can determine who receives benefits under the Federal Employees' Group Life Insurance program when properly submitted before death. Because court orders and insurance rules can interact in complicated ways, changing a beneficiary without reviewing the divorce agreement could create legal problems of its own.

Your Will Usually Won't Override an Insurance Beneficiary

One of the most common estate-planning misconceptions is that updating a will automatically changes who receives life insurance money. In most circumstances, life insurance proceeds pass directly to the designated beneficiary outside probate, meaning the instructions in your will don't control the payout. Imagine a retiree who rewrites a will after remarrying and leaves everything to a new spouse but forgets about an older insurance policy naming the previous spouse. Depending on the governing rules, the insurance company could still be required to pay the former spouse despite the newer will. That's why reviewing life insurance beneficiaries after divorce is just as important as updating wills, trusts, retirement accounts, and other estate-planning documents.

What Happens if Your Ex-Spouse Is No Longer Eligible?

When a former spouse's designation is invalidated under applicable law, the money doesn't necessarily go directly to the deceased person's current spouse. Instead, the insurer may pay a contingent beneficiary, follow the policy's default distribution provisions, or direct the proceeds to the estate, depending on the circumstances.

In Sveen v. Melin, the deceased policyholder had named his children as contingent beneficiaries, creating a dispute over whether they should receive the money instead of his former wife. If proceeds become payable to an estate, they may face probate administration and potentially become available to satisfy estate debts, unlike many direct beneficiary payments. Naming both primary and contingent beneficiaries can help reduce uncertainty and provide clearer instructions if the first person listed cannot legally receive the benefit.

How to Make Sure the Right Person Receives Your Money

The simplest way to avoid an unintended payout is to review your insurance policies whenever a major life event occurs. The Office of Personnel Management specifically recommends reviewing beneficiary designations following marriage or divorce because outdated information can direct benefits to someone the policyholder no longer intends to support.

Start by contacting each insurance company or employer plan administrator and requesting confirmation of your current primary and contingent beneficiaries. If changes are permitted, complete the insurer's official beneficiary designation forms, follow its submission requirements, and obtain confirmation that the updates were accepted. Anyone with a complicated divorce settlement, multiple marriages, or significant insurance coverage should consider having an estate-planning attorney review the arrangements before making changes.

One Forgotten Form Could Change Your Family's Financial Future

Life insurance is supposed to provide financial security for the people you care about, but an outdated beneficiary designation can create the opposite result. Whether an ex-spouse receives the money depends on the type of policy, applicable laws, divorce agreements, and whether a valid beneficiary change was completed before death. For retirees with adult children, grandchildren, or a new spouse, reviewing life insurance beneficiaries after divorce can prevent confusion, legal expenses, and potentially devastating financial surprises. Set aside time to examine every policy, verify your beneficiaries directly with the insurer, and make sure your insurance arrangements match your current estate-planning goals.

Have you checked the beneficiaries on your life insurance policies since your divorce or remarriage, or do you know someone who discovered an outdated designation too late? Share your thoughts in the comments.