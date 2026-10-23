Your Parent Dies And You Keep Using Their Debit Card - Here's What Could Happen

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your mother passes away, and a few days later, you realize her electric bill is due, the refrigerator needs groceries, and funeral expenses are piling up. You have her debit card, you know the PIN, and you've been helping manage her finances for years. Using the card to cover a few expenses might seem harmless, especially when the money is still sitting in her bank account.

However, using a deceased parent's debit card can create serious financial and legal complications, even when your intentions are good. The problem is that permission to access someone's money while they're alive doesn't necessarily continue after death. Banks, estate laws, and federal benefit programs have specific rules governing what happens to a person's finances when they die. Before withdrawing money or paying another bill with a deceased parent's card, here's what families need to understand.

Your Permission to Use the Card May Have Ended

Many adult children help aging parents manage their money, sometimes using a debit card to purchase groceries, pay medical bills, or cover household expenses. However, permission granted during someone's lifetime doesn't automatically authorize continued access after death.

A power of attorney generally expires when the account holder dies, subject to applicable state law and the document's terms. That means someone who previously handled every financial transaction for a parent may suddenly lose the legal authority to access their individual accounts. Continuing to use the debit card without proper authorization could result in disputed transactions, demands for repayment, or allegations of financial misconduct.

The Bank Could Freeze the Account or Reject Transactions

When a financial institution learns that an account holder has died, it may restrict access to accounts owned solely by that person. The bank generally needs to determine who has legal authority to manage the funds before allowing withdrawals or transferring money. An executor or estate administrator typically handles collecting assets, paying debts, and distributing money according to a will or applicable state law.

Imagine trying to use your father's debit card at a grocery store only to discover that the transaction has been declined because the bank received notice of his death. Rather than attempting another withdrawal, contact the bank's estate or deceased-account department to learn what documentation is required.

You Could Be Required to Repay the Money

One of the biggest risks of using a deceased parent's debit card is that the money may legally belong to the estate rather than the person making the withdrawal.

For example, imagine withdrawing $2,000 from your mother's account to cover household expenses before her estate has been settled. If the estate has outstanding medical bills, taxes, or other obligations, the executor may need that money to satisfy legally enforceable claims. Even if you're eventually entitled to inherit part of the account, taking funds early could create accounting problems or disputes with other beneficiaries.

Depending on the circumstances and state law, unauthorized withdrawals may have to be repaid, and deliberate misuse could potentially lead to civil or criminal consequences.

Social Security Deposits Can Create Another Financial Problem

Families sometimes assume that money deposited into a deceased parent's account after death is available to cover final expenses. However, the Social Security Administration (SSA) explains that retirement benefits aren't payable for the month in which a beneficiary dies, even if death occurs on the last day.

Because Social Security pays benefits one month behind, a payment received during the month of death may be legitimate, while a later deposit covering the month of death must generally be returned. For instance, if your father dies in October, a November payment representing October benefits isn't payable, but an October payment for September may be valid. Spending money that must be returned can leave an account short when the government seeks repayment, creating another potential problem for the estate.

Being a Joint Account Owner Changes the Situation

Not every adult child who accesses a deceased parent's bank account is doing something unauthorized. If you were a genuine joint account owner rather than simply an authorized card user or power of attorney, you may have continuing ownership rights after your parent's death. Many joint accounts include rights of survivorship, meaning the surviving owner generally receives the funds.

However, some accounts are structured differently, and the deceased owner's share may instead pass to heirs or the estate. Before assuming you can spend the balance, ask the bank to verify the account's ownership structure and whether your existing debit card remains valid.

Funeral Bills Don't Automatically Give You Access

Funeral expenses can arrive almost immediately, creating financial pressure when a family is already dealing with grief. It may seem reasonable to use a deceased parent's debit card to pay the funeral home, especially if the parent had sufficient savings. However, the fact that an expense is legitimate doesn't automatically give a family member permission to withdraw estate funds.

The FDIC's guidance on estate accounts explains that estate administrators generally handle paying debts and distributing assets as part of settling the deceased person's affairs. Ask the funeral home about payment arrangements and contact the bank or estate representative to determine whether eligible expenses can be paid through an authorized process.

The Executor Has a Different Kind of Authority

Being named executor in a will doesn't necessarily mean you can immediately start using the deceased person's debit card. Depending on state law, the person named in the will may need formal appointment by a probate court before gaining authority to act for the estate. Once properly authorized, an executor can generally work with banks to identify assets, settle valid debts, and distribute remaining funds to beneficiaries.

Estate accounts are a common way for administrators to hold and manage funds belonging to deceased individuals. Using an estate account and keeping detailed transaction records helps separate the deceased person's finances from the executor's personal spending.

What to Do if You've Already Used the Debit Card

If you've already made purchases or withdrawals after your parent's death, don't assume the situation will disappear simply because the transactions were relatively small. Stop using the card, preserve receipts and bank records, and notify the executor or estate administrator about the transactions. Contact the financial institution to explain what happened and ask how the withdrawals should be documented or corrected.

If substantial money was involved, other heirs are disputing the transactions, or you're concerned about potential legal consequences, consult a probate attorney familiar with your state's laws. Taking action early can help prevent misunderstandings from developing into expensive disputes or allegations of wrongdoing.

Protect Your Parent's Money by Following the Proper Process

Losing a parent creates enough emotional and financial stress without adding avoidable banking problems to the situation. Although using a deceased parent's debit card may seem like a convenient way to cover immediate expenses, the safest approach is to stop using the card until the bank and authorized estate representative clarify who can access the funds. Families should notify financial institutions, identify the legally appointed estate representative, review account ownership, and determine which bills can properly be paid from estate assets. Planning ahead by discussing estate documents, beneficiary designations, and final-expense arrangements can also make the process considerably easier for surviving relatives.

Have you ever had to manage a parent's bank accounts after their death, and were you surprised by the restrictions or paperwork involved? Share your experience in the comments.