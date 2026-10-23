Receiving SNAP? These Medical Expenses Could Help Older Americans Qualify For More Food Benefits

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Older Americans receiving SNAP may qualify to deduct eligible out-of-pocket medical expenses above $35 per month, potentially increasing their food benefits. Prescription costs, Medicare premiums, dental care, and certain medical transportation expenses may count under applicable rules – Shutterstock

A prescription refill, a pair of hearing aids, and a trip to a medical appointment can quietly drain a retiree's budget. Yet some of those expenses may also help older Americans qualify for more money through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The catch lies in a detail many recipients overlook: SNAP can account for certain out-of-pocket medical expenses when it calculates benefits for eligible older adults. That can include costs beyond doctor visits and prescriptions, although specific rules determine what qualifies and how much a household can deduct.

This creates an unusual financial calculation. A medical bill takes money away from groceries, but documenting that expense could help a qualifying household receive more food assistance. The paperwork may not erase the bill, of course, but it could make the grocery budget a little less punishing.

The $35 Rule That Can Change the Calculation

SNAP uses a specific threshold for medical deductions. A household can generally deduct eligible medical expenses for a member who is at least 60 or meets the program's disability criteria, provided those costs exceed $35 per month. The household can deduct only the amount above that threshold under the standard federal calculation.

Consider a retiree who spends $110 monthly on eligible, unreimbursed medical expenses. The standard calculation allows a $75 deduction, not the entire $110. That deduction reduces the income SNAP counts when determining benefits, potentially increasing the household's monthly food assistance. It does not guarantee a particular increase, because other income, deductions, and household circumstances affect the final amount.

Here is another detail worth catching: the threshold applies to the household's combined qualifying medical expenses, not separately to every older adult in the home. Two spouses cannot each subtract $35 from their combined expenses and claim the remaining amount twice.

Medical Expenses That May Count

Prescription medications provide an obvious starting point, but they are hardly the whole list. Eligible costs can include doctor visits, dental treatment, hospital care, nursing care, and certain medically necessary supplies. Prescribed eyeglasses, dentures, hearing aids, and prosthetic devices can also qualify.

That opens the door to expenses that may not appear on a monthly prescription receipt. Someone who recently paid for dentures might have a qualifying expense even if routine medical spending remains modest. Another recipient might pay recurring costs for medically necessary equipment. These expenses can add up, particularly when insurance covers only part of the bill.

Over-the-counter medication can count, too, when a qualified medical practitioner approves it under applicable SNAP rules. However, buying vitamins, pain relievers, or cold medicine does not automatically make those purchases deductible. Keep any relevant prescriptions, approvals, and receipts rather than assuming every pharmacy purchase qualifies.

Medicare Premiums and Medical Trips Deserve Attention

Insurance premiums often hide in plain sight because they come out of retirement income before the money reaches a checking account. Eligible health insurance premiums, including Medicare premiums, may count toward the medical deduction. A recipient who focuses only on pharmacy receipts could overlook a recurring expense that contributes substantially to the monthly total.

Transportation can count as well when someone incurs eligible costs to obtain medical treatment or services. Depending on applicable rules, qualifying expenses may include transportation fares or mileage-related costs. Certain attendant-care expenses may also qualify when someone needs assistance because of age, illness, or disability.

Think about the routine surrounding a medical appointment: a prescription pickup, a specialist visit across town, and the transportation needed to get there. Each expense follows its own eligibility rules, so recipients should ask their SNAP agency which costs it accepts and what records it requires. Special diets, however, do not qualify as medical expenses under the federal deduction rules.

Insurance Coverage Changes What Counts

SNAP generally considers the portion of an eligible expense that the household must cover itself. If Medicare, supplemental insurance, or another source pays part of a bill, recipients cannot also deduct that covered portion. The remaining out-of-pocket amount may qualify if it meets the program's requirements.

For example, suppose a dental bill totals $500 and insurance pays $300. The remaining $200 may count as an eligible medical expense, depending on the treatment and documentation. That does not mean the household automatically receives a $200 deduction. SNAP applies the monthly threshold and other relevant rules to determine the deductible amount.

Timing can also complicate the paperwork. A large one-time expense may receive different treatment from a recurring monthly premium, depending on state procedures. Some states offer simplified methods or standard medical deductions for eligible households. Recipients should ask whether their state offers an option that reduces the need to document every recurring expense individually.

Receipts Can Be Worth More Than Another Trip to the Grocery Store

A medical deduction only helps when the SNAP agency can establish that the household qualifies and verify the expenses as required. Gather pharmacy statements, insurance premium notices, medical bills, receipts, and records showing insurance payments or reimbursements. Transportation records can help support eligible travel costs, too.

A folder, envelope, or basic spreadsheet can keep the information organized. Record the expense, the date, the amount paid, and any reimbursement. This takes some effort, but it beats trying to reconstruct six months of prescription costs from faded receipts and bank statements.

Current recipients should contact their state SNAP agency or caseworker to report qualifying expenses and ask how to submit proof. New applicants can include eligible expenses during the application process. If medical costs rise or a household purchases expensive medical equipment, reporting that change may warrant a review of its benefits.

A Medical Deduction Helps, but It Does Not Guarantee More SNAP

Eligible medical expenses can reduce the income SNAP counts, potentially increasing food benefits or helping someone qualify. However, the outcome depends on the household's complete financial picture. Someone already receiving the maximum benefit for their household size may not receive additional food assistance simply because the agency recognizes more deductions.

Older adults should also remember that SNAP eligibility and benefit calculations can involve state-specific procedures. Income, household composition, housing costs, and other allowable deductions all play a role. A medical expense deduction is one part of the calculation, not a separate payment or reimbursement for healthcare.

For older Americans juggling prescriptions, insurance premiums, and grocery bills, checking the rules can uncover assistance that deserves a closer look. Those receipts may represent more than money already spent. Properly documented, eligible expenses could help stretch a limited food budget further.

Have medical bills affected your grocery budget, or did you discover a SNAP deduction you hadn't known about? Which expenses surprised you most?