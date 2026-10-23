Georgia's Adjusted Hourly Gender Pay Gap Widens To 13.3% In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia's adjusted hourly gender pay gap stood at 13.3% in 2025, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The adjusted monthly gap rose to 20.4%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points. The adjusted gap measures the difference between men's and women's average wages as a percentage of men's wages and is estimated by Geostat using a regression model based on Labour Force Survey data for hired employees aged 15–64.

By sector, the adjusted hourly gap reached 20.1% in industry and 10.9% in services. The corresponding monthly figures were 25.3% in industry and 18.2% in services. Construction and agriculture were not reported because of insufficient sample size.

Among occupations, plant and machine operators and assemblers recorded the widest hourly gap at 30.2%, with a monthly gap of 35.3%. Technicians and associate professionals followed at 23.5% hourly (27.8% monthly). Professionals showed gaps of 21.6% hourly and 19.6% monthly, while clerical support workers stood at 17.2% hourly and 19.7% monthly. Service and sales workers registered a monthly gap of 7.1% and an hourly gap of minus 5.3%, indicating that women's adjusted hourly pay exceeded men's in this group.

According to Trend 's calculations based on Geostat's earlier releases, the adjusted hourly gap was 13.2% in 2023 and 11.4% in 2024. The monthly gap stood at 20.9% in 2023 and 19.3% in 2024. The 2025 hourly figure is 0.1 percentage points above its 2023 level, while the monthly gap remains 0.5 percentage points below the 2023 reading.

The industry hourly gap widened by 6.2 percentage points to 13.9% in 2024, after standing at 12.3% in 2023. The services gap was essentially unchanged at 10.9%, compared with 11% a year earlier. As a result, the difference between the industry and services gaps expanded from 2.9 percentage points in 2024 to 9.2 percentage points in 2025.

Among occupations, the hourly gaps for technicians and associate professionals and for professionals narrowed by 2.5 and 2.1 percentage points, respectively, from the previous year. Plant and machine operators replaced craft and related trades workers as the occupation with the widest gap in the series reviewed. The spread between the highest and lowest occupational hourly gaps reached 35.5 percentage points.