Uzbekistan's Trastbank Nine-Month Net Profit Up 24.3% To $63.7M

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Trastbank's net profit increased by 24.3% year over year to 766.8 billion soums (about $63.7 million) in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 616.9 billion soums (around $51.2 million) in the same period of 2025.

This was reflected in the statement by KAP DEPO.

The bank's total income rose by 35% year over year to approximately 3.1 trillion soums (approx. $257.3 million) during the reporting period.

Net profit for the third quarter alone reached 262.9 billion soums (about $21.8 million), up from 214.5 billion soums (around $17.8 million) in July-September 2025.

At the same time, expenses for provisions against potential credit and leasing losses increased 2.5-fold to 390.3 billion soums (approx. $32.4 million).

According to Trend 's calculations , Trastbank's net profit rose by 149.9 billion soums (about $12.4 million) in the first nine months of 2026. Third-quarter net profit increased by 48.4 billion soums (around $4 million), or approximately 22.6%. Based on the reported 2.5-fold increase, provision expenses in the first nine months of 2025 were approximately 156.1 billion soums (approx. $12.9 million), meaning they increased by about 234.2 billion soums (about $19.4 million) in 2026.

Trastbank is a private joint-stock bank in Uzbekistan established in 1994. Headquartered in Tashkent, the bank provides banking services to individuals and businesses, including lending, deposits, leasing, payment services, foreign-currency transactions, and export-import operations. It operates under a license issued by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and offers digital banking services through its online platforms.