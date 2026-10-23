Uzbekistan's Trastbank Nine-Month Net Profit Up 24.3% To $63.7M
This was reflected in the statement by KAP DEPO.
The bank's total income rose by 35% year over year to approximately 3.1 trillion soums (approx. $257.3 million) during the reporting period.
Net profit for the third quarter alone reached 262.9 billion soums (about $21.8 million), up from 214.5 billion soums (around $17.8 million) in July-September 2025.
At the same time, expenses for provisions against potential credit and leasing losses increased 2.5-fold to 390.3 billion soums (approx. $32.4 million).
According to Trend 's calculations , Trastbank's net profit rose by 149.9 billion soums (about $12.4 million) in the first nine months of 2026. Third-quarter net profit increased by 48.4 billion soums (around $4 million), or approximately 22.6%. Based on the reported 2.5-fold increase, provision expenses in the first nine months of 2025 were approximately 156.1 billion soums (approx. $12.9 million), meaning they increased by about 234.2 billion soums (about $19.4 million) in 2026.
Trastbank is a private joint-stock bank in Uzbekistan established in 1994. Headquartered in Tashkent, the bank provides banking services to individuals and businesses, including lending, deposits, leasing, payment services, foreign-currency transactions, and export-import operations. It operates under a license issued by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and offers digital banking services through its online platforms.
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