Saif Ali Khan Plays Electric Guitar, Sets Up Mini Band Show In Balcony

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan offered fans a glimpse of his musical side.

He shared a video of himself playing the electric guitar as he jams with a mini band set up in his balcony.

The actor, who is known for his love of music, can be seen strumming a yellow electric guitar in the video. The other musicians are seen accompanying him on drums and other instruments.

He was seen turning the balcony into a small music setup, complete with amplifiers and many other musical equipment.

Adding a touch of humour to the musical moment, Saif captioned the post as,“Found the groove, lost the tempo, had a great time anyway.”

Saif has previously demonstrated his guitar-playing skills and has even performed with rock bands, including Parikrama.

In May 2025, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared glimpses of Saif and their elder son Taimur Ali Khan jamming together at home.

Kareena had missed a Guns N' Roses concert but found her own musicians at home, sharing the pictures with the caption,“Might have missed Guns N' Roses... but I got my own band people.”

Apart from music, Saif has also offered glimpses of his love for books.

The actor recently made his Instagram debut and shared a post dedicated to the Pataudi Library, featuring pictures of himself posing in the library and reading.

After joining Instagram, the actor began following only one account, that of his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The move caught the attention of fans and followers, many of whom called him a“green flag” for choosing to follow his wife and nobody else.

Meanwhile, Saif has also been in the news for his reaction to winning a two-year supply of ghee on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show alongside Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan.

His excitement after learning that the prize included two years' worth of ghee quickly went viral, with fans affectionately dubbing him the“ghee legend”.

More recently, appearing on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Kareena, Saif jokingly clarified that he was yet to receive the prize.

–IANS

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