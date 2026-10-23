Tree Removal In Orlando, FL Offered By Mccullough Tree Service

MENAFN - GetNews)"Crane-assisted tree removal on a residential property in Orlando, FL. A mobile crane supports a sectioned oak trunk while arborists work from rigging lines in the canopy, with a chipper truck and safety cones set up around the work zone. McCullough Tree Service, based in Longwood, FL, provides tree removal in Orlando, FL, with ISA-certified arborists on staff to assess each tree and plan the safest approach before work begins, including crane assistance for large or tightly placed trees."McCullough Tree Service, a family-owned tree care company based in Longwood, FL, provides tree removal in Orlando, FL, including crane-assisted removal, with three ISA-certified arborists on staff.

Longwood, FL - October 23, 2026 - Tree removal in Orlando, FL is available for residential and commercial properties through McCullough Tree Service, a family-owned tree care company based in Longwood, FL. Crews handle both standard and crane-assisted removals, and ISA-certified arborists on staff evaluate each tree before work begins.

The announcement comes as Central Florida remains in the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs through November 30. Trees that have absorbed heavy rain, wind stress, or root disturbance during the season can weaken over time, and a failure may not occur until well after a storm has passed. Arborist assessments help property owners separate trees that need removal from those that can be maintained through trimming.

What tree removal includes

For Orlando properties, McCullough Tree Service structures a removal around a documented assessment. An ISA-certified arborist evaluates the trunk, canopy, and root zone, noting signs such as dead limbs, decay, leaning, or damage near structures and power lines. The crew then plans the removal around the layout of the property, using rigging, controlled lowering, or crane assistance where a tree is large or tightly placed.

After removal, the crew clears debris from the site. Wood and brush can be chipped and recycled where possible, which reflects the company's eco-friendly and paperless practices. Stump grinding is available as a separate service for property owners who want the stump removed after the tree comes down.

Local tree and storm conditions

Orlando sits in Orange County, where mature live oaks, laurel oaks, water oaks, and palms are common on older residential lots. These species respond differently to storm stress, and their size can make removal more complex when they stand close to homes, fences, pools, or utility lines. Limited access and nearby structures often shape how a removal is carried out, which is why the company plans each job around the specific property.

McCullough Tree Service serves Orlando from its Longwood base and is listed on Google Maps for tree removal in Orlando. The company also provides tree trimming, storm cleanup, tree demossing, land clearing, tree planting, and certified arborist consultations for residential and commercial clients across Central Florida.

Safety and standards

The company states that its crews are fully insured and operate a drug-free workplace, and that credentials are available on request. Removal work is planned around safety for people, property, and surrounding landscaping, and the team follows industry practices for rigging and equipment use.

“A removal decision should start with an assessment of the tree, not a guess,” said Shelby McCullough of McCullough Tree Service.“Our arborists look at the structure and condition of each tree, then our crew plans the safest way to take it down. We want property owners in Orlando to understand their options before work starts.”

Property owners in Orlando and nearby communities can contact McCullough Tree Service at (407) 734-5854 to learn more about its tree removal services.

About McCullough Tree Service

McCullough Tree Service is a family-owned tree care company based in Longwood, FL, serving Orlando and surrounding Orange and Seminole County communities. The company offers tree removal, tree trimming, tree demossing, stump grinding, land clearing, storm cleanup, tree planting, and certified arborist consultations for residential and commercial clients. With more than 30 years of industry experience and three ISA-certified arborists on staff, its mission is to deliver safe, affordable tree care while protecting local landscapes and wildlife.