Air Conditioning Repair In Tavares, FL: Lucas Air Adds Dedicated Service Page

MENAFN - GetNews)"A technician tests electrical components on an indoor air handler during an air conditioning repair visit in Lake County, Florida."Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, a veteran-owned Tavares contractor, has added a dedicated page for its air conditioning repair in Tavares, FL services, including diagnostics, repairs, and emergency service.

Tavares, FL - October 23, 2026 - Air conditioning repair in Tavares, FL is now outlined on a dedicated page from Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC, a licensed, veteran-owned HVAC contractor headquartered in Tavares. The page serves homeowners and businesses in the Lake County seat and nearby communities, explaining how residential and commercial customers can request diagnostic visits, repairs, and emergency service.

Air conditioning equipment in Central Florida runs for much of the year, and the combination of heat and humidity places steady demand on compressors, fan motors, and electrical components. The new page is intended to give Tavares property owners a clear reference for what a repair visit involves, which problems occur most often, and when repair may no longer be the practical choice.

The page lists the repair categories the company handles on residential and commercial systems. These include capacitor replacement, condenser repairs including copper tubing repair or replacement, condensate drain line clearing, fan motor lubrication and repair, compressor diagnosis, refrigerant leak repair and recharge, and electrical component repairs. Technicians use diagnostic equipment to identify the cause of a problem before recommending work. Service vehicles are stocked with common replacement parts, so most repairs can be completed in one visit.

The page also describes common signs that a system may need attention. These include weak airflow, warm air from the vents, unusual noises, frequent cycling, water near the indoor unit, and rising energy bills. Recognizing these signs early can help owners address smaller issues before they develop into a complete system failure.

“Our goal is to catch those minor issues before they turn into a total system failure,” said Cameron Lucas, owner of Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating.

Because the company's office is located in Tavares, residents searching for air conditioning repair in Tavares can find its business listing, service hours, and customer reviews online. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and emergency service is available outside those hours.

The page includes a short section on situations where repair may not be sufficient, such as older equipment with repeated failures, so owners can compare repair and replacement options before making a decision. Financing for larger projects is available through KwikComfort, and applications can be submitted online.

In addition to repairs, the company provides seasonal tune-ups and a Preventative Maintenance Agreement that includes an annual tune-up, a discount on parts, and priority scheduling for residential diagnostic calls. The company also repairs pool heaters and services duct systems.

Cameron Lucas served eight years in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn. He relocated to Central Florida in 2013 and opened the company in early 2018. The company holds Florida license CAC1819409 and serves Tavares, Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg, The Villages, Lady Lake, Umatilla, Sorrento, Fruitland Park, and Howey-in-the-Hills. Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC was also named a 2025 Best of the Best winner by Style Magazine.

Additional information about services, service areas, and scheduling is available on the company's website.

About Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC

Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC is a licensed, veteran-owned HVAC contractor headquartered at 15800 Old US Hwy 441, Tavares, FL 32778. Founded in 2018 by Army veteran Cameron Lucas, the company provides residential and commercial air conditioning installation, repair, tune-ups, preventative maintenance, duct cleaning, and pool heater repair across Lake County, Florida. Its stated mission is to build a business on integrity, honor, and community service. The company can be reached at (352) 805-0359 or through lucasair.

Contact: Cameron Lucas, 15800 Old US Hwy 441, Tavares, FL, United States, ..., (352) 805-0359,