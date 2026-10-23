AC Repair In Eustis, FL: Lucas Air Publishes Dedicated Service Page

MENAFN - GetNews)"A technician checks refrigerant pressure on an outdoor condenser unit during an AC repair visit in Lake County, Florida."Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, a veteran-owned contractor in Tavares, has published a dedicated page detailing its AC repair Eustis, FL services for residents and businesses, including diagnostics, common repairs, and emergency service.

Tavares, FL - October 23, 2026 - AC repair in Eustis, FL is now outlined on a dedicated page from Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC, a licensed, veteran-owned HVAC contractor. The page serves homeowners and businesses in Eustis and surrounding Lake County communities, explaining how residential and commercial customers can request diagnostic visits, repairs, and emergency service.

Eustis sits in a part of Florida where long cooling seasons and high humidity place steady demand on air conditioning equipment. The new page is intended to give property owners a clear reference for what an AC service call involves, which problems are most common, and when a repair may no longer be the practical choice.

The page lists the repair categories the company handles on residential and commercial systems. These include capacitor replacement, condenser repairs, condensate drain line clearing, fan motor service, compressor diagnosis, refrigerant leak repair and recharge, and electrical component repairs. Technicians use diagnostic equipment to identify the cause of a problem before recommending work. Service vehicles carry common replacement parts, so many repairs can be completed in a single visit.

The page also describes common warning signs that can indicate a system needs attention, such as weak airflow, warm air from the vents, unusual noises, frequent cycling, water near the indoor unit, and rising energy bills. Identifying these signs early can help owners address smaller issues before they develop into a full system failure.

“Many homeowners wait until their system stops blowing cold air to call a technician,” said Cameron Lucas, owner of Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating.“By then, the repair is often costly. Our goal is to catch those minor issues before they turn into a total system failure.”

Residents searching for ac repair in Eustis can also find the company's business listing, service hours, and customer reviews online. Regular office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and emergency service is available outside those hours.

The page includes a brief section on situations where repair may not be sufficient, such as older systems with repeated failures, so owners can compare repair and replacement options before deciding. Estimates for new installations are provided at no charge, and financing is available through KwikComfort.

In addition to repairs, the company offers seasonal tune-ups and a Preventative Maintenance Agreement that includes an annual tune-up, a discount on parts, and priority scheduling for residential diagnostic calls. The company also services pool heaters, which many HVAC contractors do not.

Cameron Lucas served eight years in the United States Army with the 82nd Airborne Division and deployed to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn. He relocated to Central Florida in 2013 and opened the company in early 2018. The company holds Florida license CAC1819409 and serves Tavares, Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg, The Villages, Lady Lake, Umatilla, Sorrento, Fruitland Park, and Howey-in-the-Hills. Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC was also named a 2025 Best of the Best winner by Style Magazine.

Additional information about services, service areas, and scheduling is available on the company's website.

About Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC

Lucas Air Conditioning and Heating, LLC is a licensed, veteran-owned HVAC contractor headquartered at 15800 Old US Hwy 441, Tavares, FL 32778. Founded in 2018 by Army veteran Cameron Lucas, the company provides residential and commercial air conditioning installation, repair, tune-ups, preventative maintenance, duct cleaning, and pool heater repair across Lake County, Florida. Its stated mission is to build a business on integrity, honor, and community service. The company can be reached at (352) 805-0359 or through lucasair.