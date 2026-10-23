Gutter Guard Installation In Newberry, FL Announced By Larry's Gutters

MENAFN - GetNews)"Micro-mesh gutter guard installed along the roofline of a single-story Alachua County home shaded by live oaks, illustrating the type of system Larry's Gutters installs. Image is illustrative."Larry's Gutters announces gutter guard installation in Newberry, FL, fitting Hydro-Flo micro-mesh guards to oak canopies in southwest Alachua County.

Gainesville, FL - October 23, 2026 - Gutter guard installation in Newberry, FL is now available from Larry's Gutters, a service that fits micro-mesh guards over gutters to keep oak leaves, catkins, and other fine debris out of the trough. The company offers it through its Gainesville office to homeowners in southwest Alachua County.

Gutter guards are metal barriers installed on top of a gutter that let rainwater pass through while blocking debris. By keeping material out of the gutter, guards reduce how often a system needs cleaning, by up to 75 percent according to the company, and they limit the standing water and buildup that attract mosquitoes and nesting animals.

Newberry combines a historic town center, listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, with newer subdivisions and rural properties on larger lots. Established oaks are common across the area. In spring, oaks drop catkins and shed older leaves as new growth emerges, which leaves a layer of fine, fibrous material that can slip past wide-opening guards and settle in the gutter.

Homeowners across Alachua County, including those researching gutter guard installation in Newberry, can have a guard type recommended based on the trees around the property rather than a single standard product.

For oak canopies, Larry's Gutters uses the Hydro-Flo Gutter Guard, which sits snugly on top of the gutter and adds stainless-steel micro-mesh as a second level of protection against smaller, fibrous debris. For properties where pines are mixed into the canopy, the company can use the Bulldog Gutter Guard, an aluminum reverse-curve insert that fits inside the gutter and sheds larger needles and leaves while allowing heavy rain to flow through. Both are installed by professional installers.

Guards perform best on gutters that are properly sloped and in sound condition, which is especially relevant for older homes where existing gutters and fascia may show wear. Homeowners are advised to have an existing system assessed before adding guards. Debris that settles on top of a guard is easier to remove than debris packed inside a gutter, and a check in spring and fall remains part of normal maintenance.

“In Newberry the trees are a big part of why people live here, and the leaves, catkins, and acorn caps that come with them are constant,” said a spokesperson for Larry's Gutters.“The guard should be chosen for the debris on that roof, and for oak canopies a micro-mesh design tends to be the better match.”

Larry's Gutters also provides seamless gutter installation and gutter cleaning and repair. Newberry homeowners can request a free quote through the company's contact channels. The Gainesville office is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

About Larry's Gutters

Larry's Gutters is a gutter company serving Alachua, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties in Florida from offices in Leesburg and Gainesville. With more than 12 years of experience, the company fabricates K-style seamless aluminum gutters on-site and also provides gutter guard installation and gutter cleaning and repair. The company is BBB-accredited and a member of the Rain Gutter Association, and its mission is to keep homes dry and safe with custom-fit gutter systems. The Gainesville office, Larry's Gutters, is located at 1024 S Main St, Bldg B, Gainesville, FL 32601.