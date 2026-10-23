Pool Screen Enclosure Installation Now Available In Sanford, FL

MENAFN - GetNews)"A custom pool screen enclosure installed by L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders, showing the aluminum framing and Phifer screening used on pool cage projects in Sanford, FL and throughout Seminole County."L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders, a licensed Seminole County contractor, now offers pool screen enclosure installation in Sanford, FL, bringing custom aluminum pool cages, Phifer screening, and permit-inclusive service to area homeowners.

Winter Springs, FL - October 23, 2026 - Pool screen enclosure installation in Sanford, FL is now available from L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders, a licensed aluminum contractor based in Winter Springs. The expansion brings custom-engineered pool cages and screen enclosures to homeowners throughout Sanford and the surrounding Seminole County area.

Sanford homeowners face the same environmental pressures common across Central Florida, including high humidity, intense UV exposure, and seasonal hurricane activity. A properly engineered pool screen enclosure addresses these conditions by reducing debris and insect intrusion, filtering sunlight, and adding a layer of structural protection around the pool area. L.A. Construction designs each enclosure to meet local wind-load and building code requirements, with project timelines typically running two to four weeks including permitting.

Homeowners researching a pool screen enclosure in Sanford, FL can now access the same design and installation standards the company has applied across the broader Orlando and Central Florida region for more than a decade.

The company manages permitting and HOA coordination directly, a service it has extended to residential communities throughout the Orlando area. Installations use Phifer screening material, manufactured in the United States, along with aluminum framing intended to withstand Florida's climate. Financing is available through Lyon Financial for homeowners who prefer to spread project costs over time. Interested homeowners can schedule a free consultation by calling (407) 960-5155.

“Sanford homeowners deal with the same humidity, UV exposure, and storm risk we see throughout Seminole County,” said Luke Adams, owner of L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders.“Extending our screen enclosure services here lets us apply the same permitting and installation process we have used on more than 5,000 projects across Central Florida.”

Current project ratings and service history for pool screen enclosure in Sanford work can be viewed through the company's public business listing, which reflects a 5.0-star average across more than 100 client reviews.

In addition to new pool screen enclosure construction, the company provides repair and rescreening services for existing structures, addressing torn mesh, loose framing, and general wear from sun and storm exposure. These services are available to both new and existing clients throughout Sanford and neighboring Seminole County communities.

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders has completed more than 5,000 installations across Central Florida since opening, operating as a licensed and insured specialty contractor under FL Contractor License #SCC131152193 and maintaining membership with the Aluminum Association of Florida.

About L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders is a licensed and insured specialty contractor based in Winter Springs, FL, serving Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola counties. The company has completed more than 5,000 pool screen enclosure, pool cage, and outdoor living projects over more than a decade in business. L.A. Construction is a member of the Aluminum Association of Florida and uses USA-made Phifer screening materials on its installations. More information is available at customscreenbuilders.