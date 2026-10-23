Water Damage Restoration In Groveland, FL Now Offered By Envirotech Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)"A technician performs emergency water extraction following storm-related flooding at a residential property in Groveland, FL.“Water damage rarely waits for business hours, and neither do we,” said Rob Kennedy, Owner of EnviroTech Solutions."Water damage restoration in Groveland, FL is now available through EnviroTech Solutions, a licensed Central Florida remediation company offering rapid-response extraction, drying, and mold-prevention services for homes and businesses.

Groveland, FL - October 23, 2026 - Water damage restoration in Groveland, FL is now a core offering for area homeowners and businesses facing storm flooding, burst pipes, and sewage backups common to Central Florida's subtropical climate. EnviroTech Solutions, a family-owned environmental remediation company headquartered in Groveland, has expanded its rapid-response water extraction and drying program to meet seasonal demand across the region. The announcement comes as Central Florida moves through peak storm season, when standing water and hidden moisture intrusion pose the greatest risk to local properties.

Groveland's humid subtropical climate, combined with its exposure to Atlantic and Gulf storm systems, creates year-round conditions for water intrusion. Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage around older foundations, while storm season raises the risk of wind-driven rain finding its way through roofing and window seals. Left unaddressed, trapped moisture can begin promoting mold growth within 24 to 48 hours, compounding the cost and complexity of repairs. Property owners in Groveland are encouraged to act quickly after any water intrusion event, whether from a burst pipe, HVAC condensation leak, or storm-related flooding, to limit structural damage and protect indoor air quality.

To address this need, EnviroTech Solutions has formalized water damage restoration in Groveland, FL into a dedicated service line covering emergency water extraction, moisture detection, structural drying, and sanitization. The company's technicians use moisture meters and thermal imaging to identify water that has migrated behind walls or beneath flooring, areas often missed during a visual inspection alone. Each restoration project follows a documented process, from initial water removal through final sanitization, giving homeowners and commercial property managers a clear record for insurance purposes.

Residents searching for water damage restoration in Groveland can also reach the company's local office directly through its Google Business Profile, where current hours, reviews, and service details are listed for the Groveland headquarters location. EnviroTech Solutions maintains 24/7 emergency response for the Groveland area and surrounding Lake County communities, allowing technicians to begin extraction and drying work within hours of a reported loss rather than days, a difference that significantly reduces the likelihood of secondary mold damage.

“Water damage rarely waits for business hours, and neither do we,” said Rob Kennedy, Owner of EnviroTech Solutions.“Our goal is to get a crew on site fast enough that a Groveland homeowner never has to watch a bad situation turn into mold and structural repairs.”

EnviroTech Solutions coordinates directly with property owners' insurance carriers throughout the restoration process and works with all major insurance companies to help streamline claims. The company's technicians are IICRC-trained, and the business holds a Florida State Mold Remediation License (MRSR4759), allowing a single provider to manage both water extraction and any secondary mold remediation that develops from an unaddressed leak. Free consultations are available for Groveland-area property owners assessing storm or plumbing related water damage.

EnviroTech Solutions continues to expand its emergency response capacity across Central Florida as the region moves through peak storm season.

About EnviroTech Solutions:

EnviroTech Solutions LLC is a family-owned and operated environmental remediation company headquartered in Groveland, Florida. The company provides asbestos abatement, mold remediation, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, biohazard cleanup, and odor elimination services to residential and commercial clients across Central Florida. Built on the principles of honesty, quality, and safety, EnviroTech Solutions holds a Florida State Mold Remediation License (MRSR4759), employs IICRC-certified technicians, and offers 24/7 emergency response. For more information, visit envirotechsolutionsfl or call 321-758-9787.