Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors Offers Deck Building In New Braunfels, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)"A newly completed custom deck built by Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors in New Braunfels, TX, using materials selected to withstand Central Texas heat, UV exposure, and seasonal temperature swings."Hill Country homeowners get custom outdoor living spaces built to handle Central Texas heat and sun.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX - October 23, 2026 - Deck building in New Braunfels, TX are now available to homeowners through Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors, a locally owned roofing and exterior contractor serving South and Central Texas. The expansion brings the company's outdoor living expertise into the Texas Hill Country, where demand for durable, well-built decks has grown alongside continued residential growth. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship across the roofing, siding, and deck trades.

New Braunfels and the surrounding Hill Country experience some of the most demanding outdoor conditions in Central Texas, with intense summer heat, strong UV exposure, and wide temperature swings between day and night. These conditions can cause untreated wood decking to fade, crack, and warp well before its expected lifespan, while poorly fastened structures can loosen under repeated thermal expansion and contraction. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors builds custom decks using materials selected for resistance to sun damage and temperature cycling, including both natural wood species suited to the climate and composite decking options designed to hold up without frequent refinishing. The company also manages permitting requirements on behalf of homeowners, a step many first time deck projects overlook.

Local demand for deck building in New Braunfels, TX has grown steadily as more Hill Country homeowners invest in outdoor living space, and the company now offers a full design to completion process, from initial consultation and material selection through construction and final walkthrough. Projects range from simple platform decks to multi level designs with built in seating, railings, and shade structures, sized to fit the homeowner's yard and intended use. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors works directly with each client to balance budget, timeline, and material durability, typically completing standard deck projects within one to a few weeks depending on size and design complexity.

The New Braunfels expansion is part of a broader push by Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors to serve homeowners throughout the San Antonio and Hill Country region. Homeowners can find current reviews and contact details for deck building in New Braunfels through the company's San Antonio Google Business listing, which also covers surrounding Comal County communities. The same office coordinates roofing and siding projects across the region, giving homeowners a single point of contact for exterior work beyond decking.

"New Braunfels has such a distinct outdoor lifestyle, and families here want spaces that can handle the heat and still look good for years," said Diego Garcia, representative of Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors. "We wanted to bring the same level of craftsmanship we bring to roofing and siding into every deck project we build."

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is BBB Accredited and has built a base of more than 200 five star reviews across its service area. Homeowners financing a larger deck project can apply through Improvifi, which offers amounts between $1,000 and $50,000 with no money down, no impact to credit score, and approval in under two minutes. The company continues to expand its presence in Central Texas as part of a broader strategy to bring single source exterior contracting, covering roofing, siding, and decks, to homeowners across both the Corpus Christi and San Antonio regions.

Homeowners in New Braunfels and the surrounding Hill Country can request a free estimate directly from Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors to begin planning their deck project.

About Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors:

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is a locally owned and operated roofing and exterior contractor serving Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and communities throughout South and Central Texas, offering roofing, siding, and custom deck services backed by BBB Accreditation and more than 200 five star reviews.