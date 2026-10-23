Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors Offers Deck Building In Mcallen, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)"A newly completed custom deck built by Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors in McAllen, TX, using materials selected to withstand Hidalgo County's extreme heat, UV exposure, and subtropical humidity."Hidalgo County homeowners get custom outdoor living spaces built for extreme heat and sun.

MCALLEN, TX - October 23, 2026 - Deck building in McAllen, TX are now available to homeowners through Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors, a locally owned roofing and exterior contractor serving South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. The expansion brings the company's outdoor living expertise into Hidalgo County, where demand for durable outdoor spaces has grown alongside continued residential development. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship across the roofing, siding, and deck trades.

McAllen and the surrounding Hidalgo County experience some of the most demanding inland conditions in the Rio Grande Valley, with extreme summer heat, intense UV exposure, subtropical humidity, and occasional hailstorms that place extra stress on outdoor structures. Untreated wood decking can fade, crack, and warp under this combination of heat and humidity, while repeated thermal expansion and contraction can loosen fasteners and joints over time. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors builds custom decks using materials selected to resist sun damage, humidity, and temperature cycling, including both natural wood species suited to the climate and composite decking options designed to hold up with minimal maintenance. The company also manages permitting requirements on behalf of homeowners throughout the process.

Local demand for deck building in McAllen, TX has grown as more Hidalgo County homeowners invest in outdoor living space, and the company now offers a full design to completion process, from initial consultation and material selection through construction and final walkthrough. Projects range from simple platform decks to multi level designs with built in seating, railings, and shade structures sized to fit the homeowner's yard and intended use. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors works directly with each client to balance budget, timeline, and material durability, typically completing standard deck projects within one to a few weeks depending on size and design complexity.

The McAllen expansion is part of a broader push by Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors to serve homeowners throughout Hidalgo County and the wider Rio Grande Valley. Homeowners can find current reviews and contact details for deck building in McAllen through the company's Rio Grande Valley Google Business listing, which also covers surrounding communities including Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco. The same office coordinates roofing and siding projects across the region, giving homeowners a single point of contact for exterior work beyond decking.

"McAllen homeowners deal with serious heat for most of the year, and a deck has to be built to handle that without constant upkeep," said Diego Garcia, representative of Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors. "We choose materials and hardware specifically for how hard this climate works on outdoor structures."

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is BBB Accredited and has built a base of more than 200 five star reviews across its service area. Homeowners financing a larger deck project can apply through Improvifi, which offers amounts between $1,000 and $50,000 with no money down, no impact to credit score, and approval in under two minutes. The company continues to expand its presence in the Rio Grande Valley as part of a broader strategy to bring single source exterior contracting, covering roofing, siding, and decks, to homeowners across its Texas service areas.

Homeowners in McAllen and throughout Hidalgo County can request a free estimate directly from Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors to begin planning their deck project.

About Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors:

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is a locally owned and operated roofing and exterior contractor serving the Rio Grande Valley and communities across South Texas, offering roofing, siding, and custom deck services backed by BBB Accreditation and more than 200 five star reviews.