Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors Expands Deck Building In Port Aransas, TX

MENAFN - GetNews)"Port Aransas homeowners deal with tough coastal conditions, salt air, humidity, and constant sun, so we build decks with that in mind from the start, not as an afterthought, A newly completed composite deck overlooking the Gulf Coast in Port Aransas, TX, built by Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors with materials selected to withstand salt air, humidity, and UV exposure."Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors introduces professional deck building services for homeowners in Port Aransas, TX, engineered for salt air, humidity, and direct Gulf Coast exposure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - October 23, 2026 - Deck building in Port Aransas, TX is now available to homeowners on Mustang Island through Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors, a locally owned roofing and exterior contractor serving the Texas Gulf Coast. The company offers a dedicated option for custom outdoor living spaces built to handle barrier island conditions, giving coastal homeowners a single contractor for roofing, exteriors, and decking. The announcement comes as more Port Aransas residents invest in outdoor spaces designed to hold up under direct Gulf exposure.

Port Aransas sits directly on the Gulf of Mexico, and its barrier island location means decks face some of the harshest conditions in South Texas. Salt air accelerates corrosion on metal hardware and fasteners, high humidity causes wood to absorb moisture and warp, and constant UV exposure fades and cracks both natural wood and composite decking over time. Homeowners in this market often ask whether a deck can be built to hold up against those conditions without constant upkeep. The answer depends heavily on material selection and build quality: composite and PVC decking generally resist coastal wear better than untreated wood, and corrosion-resistant hardware extends the life of any deck structure near the water.

To meet that demand, Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is now offering deck building in Port Aransas, TX for both new construction and replacement projects, covering design, permitting, and installation using cedar, redwood, and composite materials selected for coastal durability. Each project begins with a consultation to assess site conditions, sun exposure, and proximity to the water before recommending a decking material and hardware package suited to the home. The company handles the permitting process directly with homeowners, removing one of the more time-consuming steps in building a deck on the island. Projects range from smaller repair and resurfacing work to full custom builds designed for entertaining and daily outdoor use.

Homeowners interested in deck building in Port Aransa can review the company's project history and customer feedback directly through its Google Business Profile for the area, where photos and reviews from completed jobs are posted as work is finished. Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors has built its reputation in the Corpus Christi area over multiple storm seasons, with a focus on materials and craftsmanship suited to barrier island exposure rather than standard inland construction. The company's Port Aransas deck projects are inspected at each stage to confirm hardware, fasteners, and sealants meet the standard used across its coastal work.

“Port Aransas homeowners deal with tough coastal conditions, salt air, humidity, and constant sun, so we build decks with that in mind from the start, not as an afterthought,” said Diego Garcia, representative for Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors.“Choosing the right materials up front saves homeowners from redoing the work in a few years.”

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is a BBB Accredited business with 200+ five-star reviews from customers across its Corpus Christi and South Texas service area. The company offers free estimates for all deck projects and provides financing through Improvifi, with terms ranging from $1,000 to $50,000, zero down, and approval that does not affect a homeowner's credit score. Most homeowners can complete a financing application in under two minutes. The same team and materials standards used for Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors' established roofing and siding work in Port Aransas now extend to its deck building services.

Homeowners in Port Aransas and the surrounding Corpus Christi area can request a free estimate for deck building, roofing, or exterior services directly from Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors.

About Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors:

Buffalo Roofing & Exteriors is a locally owned and operated roofing, exterior, and deck contractor serving Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, and communities across the Texas Gulf Coast. The company is BBB Accredited with 200+ five-star reviews and offers free estimates and financing through Improvifi for qualified homeowners.