Diamond Life Lighting Details End-To-End Custom Chandelier Production For Hotel Projects In Over 100 Countries

MENAFN - GetNews) ""Every hotel project arrives with its own architecture, its own story and its own technical limits, so a catalog piece is rarely the final answer," said Albert Wong, Vice President at Dongguan Diamond Life Lighting Co., Ltd."Dongguan Diamond Life Lighting Co., Ltd. outlines its integrated custom lighting process for hotels and commercial interiors, combining in-house design, casting, glass work and testing at its manufacturing base in Humen, Dongguan.

Dongguan, China - October 23, 2026 - Diamond Life Lighting, the trading name of Dongguan Diamond Life Lighting Co., Ltd., has set out how it designs and manufactures bespoke crystal chandeliers and decorative lighting for hotels, convention centers and commercial interiors. The company, which traces its origins to Hong Kong in 1979, handles each stage of a custom fixture in-house at its production base in the Nanmian Industrial Zone of Humen Town, Dongguan.

According to information published on the company's website, Diamond Life operates a production facility of 128,000 square meters and employs more than 2,000 technical professionals alongside a team of over 100 designers. The company states that it has supplied lighting for more than 1,000 hotels and architectural landmarks across over 100 countries and regions, and that its original designs are protected by more than 200 patents.

Custom work begins with concept and design consultation, then moves through metal fabrication using CNC lathes and laser cutting, brass casting by both sand casting and the lost-wax method, electroplating, hand-shaped art glass, polishing, painting and crystal mounting before final assembly. The company website describes more than 120 monitored production stages for each crystal piece, along with 12 raw material testing procedures and 22 product quality testing procedures before a fixture is approved for shipping.

Safety testing forms a central part of the process. According to the company, fixtures are built to meet or exceed IEC electrical safety standards for grounded luminaires, load-bearing components are engineered to hold more than five times the required weight, and crystal strings longer than 800 millimeters carry hidden safety wires. The company also states that its materials are lead-free and comply with RoHS requirements.

The product range covers crystal chandeliers, pendant and ceiling lights, wall lights, table lamps and floor lamps. Each design can be adjusted in size, structure, finish and lighting configuration, with materials that include K9 crystal, brass, stainless steel, glass, alabaster, ceramic and marble. Diamond Life offers OEM and ODM customization, project support and volume production for hotels, resorts, villas and commercial spaces.

"Every hotel project arrives with its own architecture, its own story and its own technical limits, so a catalog piece is rarely the final answer," said Albert Wong, Vice President at Dongguan Diamond Life Lighting Co., Ltd. "Because design, casting, plating, glass work and testing all happen under one roof, the team can take a sketch from a hotel designer and turn it into a safe, installable fixture without handing it between suppliers. That control is what allows the company to keep quality consistent from the first prototype to the last fixture on site."

The company held its 2026 Spring New Product Launch in March, where senior leadership presented the year's new collections and ordering policies to distributor partners from across China, according to a report on the company's website. Diamond Life also maintains research and development centers in the United States, the Philippines and China, and brand marketing centers in Dongguan, Guzhen, Las Vegas and Dallas.

Hospitality developers, interior designers and project managers seeking custom lighting can review the company's project portfolio and product collections online.

About Dongguan Diamond Life Lighting Co., Ltd.

Diamond Life Lighting is a custom lighting manufacturer specializing in bespoke crystal chandeliers, hotel lighting and decorative lighting for hospitality and commercial projects. Founded in Hong Kong in 1979 and operating a manufacturing base in Humen, Dongguan, the company provides design, production and project support to clients in more than 100 countries and regions. Its ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 management systems underpin a fully integrated production chain.