Qazi Touqeer Celebrates 21 Years Of 'Fame Gurukul' Victory

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Singer Qazi Touqeer celebrated 21 years of his victory in the reality show 'Fame Gurukul' He shared a post on his official social media account, recalling his journey and enduring popularity.

The post celebrated Qazi's achievement in the 2005 singing reality show, which made him a household name and earned him a dedicated fan following.

Sharing a video featuring a contestant cheering and dancing, the post carried the text,“When it's Qazi's show, even the haters tune in!”

The caption read,“21 years ago, he exploded the vote bank. Today, he's breaking the internet! From ruling the votes in 2005 to QAZIFYING the internet in 2026 - our Rockstar has done it AGAIN!”“That aura. Those moves. THAT PERFORMANCE!”

“21 YEARS LATER, THE ROCKSTAR MAGIC IS STILL UNMATCHED!” the post read.

It further praised his stage presence and performance, adding,“That aura. Those moves. THAT PERFORMANCE!”

For the uninitiated, Qazi rose to fame in 2005 with 'Fame Gurukul'. He went on to win the competition alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, becoming one of the memorable faces of Indian reality television.

Following his victory on 'Fame Gurukul', Qazi continued his musical journey with fellow winner Ruprekha Banerjee. The duo released the album 'Yeh Pal', which featured songs such as 'Yeh Pal', 'Karu Kya', 'Hero', 'Meri Mehbooba' and 'Kehkashan'.

Qazi also explored opportunities in acting and appeared in the music video for 'Afghan Jalebi', from the 2015 film 'Phantom', starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The original song was sung by Asrar.

A singer and performer from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Qazi has also explored music in Kashmiri and Urdu, alongside Hindi.

Currently, the actor is participating in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 20.