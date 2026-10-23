IMD Alert For Today: Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal Heavy Rain Forecasted For Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast“extremely heavy rainfall” across south peninsular India following the onset of the Northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala and Mahe.

In its latest bulletin, the weather agency also warned that a low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26. The system is projected to move westward and northward toward the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Widespread rainfall: Showers are expected over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep (October 24-25); Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (October 25-28); the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (October 24-28); and Odisha (October 26-28). Very heavy rainfall: Isolated very heavy downpours are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal (October 24-26); Kerala and Mahe (October 24-25); Lakshadweep (October 24); and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (October 27-28). Heavy rainfall: Isolated heavy showers are predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal (October 27-28); Kerala and Mahe (October 26); Lakshadweep (October 25-26); South Interior Karnataka (October 22-25); Rayalaseema (October 27-28); the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (October 24-26); and Odisha (October 27-28).

Thundersqualls: Odisha is likely to experience thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph (gusting to 70 kmph) during October 27-28. Thunderstorms and gusty winds: Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 40-50 kmph (gusting to 60 kmph) are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal (October 22-28), and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (October 23-24). Moderate winds: Winds of 30-40 kmph (gusting to 50 kmph) are likely over Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep (October 24-26); Rayalaseema (October 24); and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands (October 24-26).

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A low-pressure area over the Bay of Benga l, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and western districts of West Bengal from October 28, the weather department said.

The weather system is likely to cause day temperatures to drop by two to three notches in the southern parts of the state, according to the IMD.

It said the low-pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 26 and move west-northwestward toward the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast.

Thunderstorms with winds gusting up to 40 km per hour will prevail over all south Bengal districts from October 28, while the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, as well as Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia and Bankura in the west, will witness heavy rain, the IMD said.

It advised fisherfolk not to venture into the sea from October 26. The state capital will experience thunderstorms from October 28.