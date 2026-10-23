Ukraine Repatriates Seven More Civilians In Exchange With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Thanks to my humanitarian channel of communication with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, we were able to reach agreements on the mutual return of civilians. Seven Ukrainians returned to territory controlled by Ukraine, and seven traveled to the Russian Federation as part of family reunification efforts supported by the ICRC,” Lubinets noted.

According to him, among those who are finally home are a 90-year-old woman with limited mobility and a 50-year-old Ukrainian woman who has suffered a heart attack and a stroke and has other medical conditions. Given the health conditions of both women, the necessary transportation arrangements were made when organizing their return.

In addition, as the ombudsman noted, they were able to arrange the return of a young woman and her child. When the full-scale invasion began, the woman was temporarily staying in Mariupol. Due to the hostilities and the subsequent occupation of the city, she was unable to return to her family. A major obstacle to their return to territory controlled by Ukraine was the child's documentation.“They are now back home. Although they need psychological support, they are happy to be on their native soil,” said the Human Rights Commissioner.

Mariupol defender publishes 'Satan's Sanatorium', written with chicken bone on prison garb in

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian human rights activists released from Russian captivity and relatives of those held by Russia have called on European politicians to raise the issue of the release of civilian captives during every round of negotiations, as well as to coordinate the work of existing international mechanisms.